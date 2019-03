PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Crews are at the scene of a trench rescue near the west side of Sky Harbor airport.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, an adult male fell approximately 20 feet into an open trench.

Crews found the man alert and speaking throughout the incident. Technical rescue crews determined the use of an aerial ladder and a bauman bag to secure the patient would be the best and most effective rescue operation. From there, crews were able to rescue the man without any further injury.

Following the rescue, the man was taken to County Hospital and is in stable condition.

