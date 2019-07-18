AVONDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Authorities say an air conditioning technician was found dead in the attic of a home near Lower Buckeye and 107th Avenue and that the death may have been heat-related.

Officials say just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, the homeowners became concerned and found the man unresponsive when checking on him 30 minutes after he went up into the attic. That's when they called for help.

Firefighters arrived at the home, brought the man down from the attic and pronounced him dead at the scene.