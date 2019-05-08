< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump's plans to strip Federal protections for gray wolves spark fears, concerns By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 08 2019 08:30PM MST
Video Posted May 08 2019 09:37PM MST
Updated May 08 2019 10:21PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405809396-405819670" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405809396" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> The Trump administration announced in March its plan to strip gray wolves from the Endangered Species Act, causing a near-panic among those who wish to see wolves thrive in the lower 48 states.</p><p>Gray wolves, currently still under Federal protection, is a subspecies of the gray wolf called the Mexican gray wolf, but the small numbers in our state are facing not just a political crisis, but a genetic crisis as well.</p><p>"All Mexican wolves in the world today are ancestors of seven wolves who survived an era of extermination by the U.S. Government," said Michael Robinson, who works for the Center for Biological Diversity.</p><p>The Center for Biological Diversity is a national organization dedicated to the preservation of endangered species, and the Mexican gray wolf is one of them. A program to return them to the wild in Arizona has stumbled, in part because too few wolves mean too few parents, and too much inbreeding among siblings.<br /> <br /> "First of all, there are fewer pups on average among those wolves closely related, and those that share born, fewer survive to their first birthday," said Robinson.<br /> <br /> The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would not return FOX 10's calls for comment about what's happening to the wolves in Arizona.</p><p>"We also advocate against removing wolves from the wild," said Robinson.<br /> <br /> Robinson said sometimes, wolves are removed because they've caused problems for area ranchers.</p><p>Sometimes, they are killed.</p><p>"We don't know who is responsible for the dozens of illegal killings, where there have been no arrests or indictments made," said Robinson.</p><p>There is, however, some good news. The wolf population in Arizona and New Mexico was up 12% last year, to a total of at least 131 wolves in the two states. That's partly thanks to a program U.S. Fish and Wildlife runs to put wolf puppies born in captivity with Arizona wolf packs to raise.</p><p>"There's been some success," said Robinson. "It's better than nothing, but it's not enough success, and they should stick with what they know is much better than that."</p><p>When it comes to the White House's plan to de-list wolves from the Endangered Species Act, nothing could frighten wolf advocates more.</p><p>"The Trump Administration's plan to remove protection from gray wolves will be a catastrophe for the wolves," said Robinson. "They are not yet recovered." </p><p>The plan would move control of wolf populations to the state level, and Robinson said that's not a good idea either.</p><p>"Arizona has nothing in state law or regulation that would stop someone from shooting a gray wolf, after Federal protections are removed," said Robinson.</p><p>In the meantime, a public comment period continues on the White House plan, and people like Robinson hope there will be enough public pressure to change minds.</p><p>"We are getting thousands of public comments from people who care," said Robinson. "They don't have to be experts. But some are concerned about the idea, sayi" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City of Phoenix working to combat homeless problem</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Rodewald </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:08PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:17PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - As the City of Phoenix works to find ways to deal with a growing homeless population, one idea involves hiring more park rangers to patrol our parks and libraries - places where the homeless tend to gather. But some are concerned about the idea, saying park rangers aren't trained to deal with the homeless. And they're even going as far as to question why these rangers look and dress like police officers.</p><p>The issue of mental health training - are park rangers ready for that if they're the ones patrolling the libraries in the city? It's one issue that shines light on another.</p><p>Phoenix City Council is ready to take steps to lessen the burden of its police force by pulling them out of patrolling the city libraries and hiring more park rangers to keep watch, especially of the homeless population.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" title="Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amanda Vanrees (Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:22AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:46PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>Police arrested Amanda Vanrees after they accused her of fraud and forgery in connection with an incident where she claimed her father died. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mcso-emergency-dispatcher-arrested-accused-of-forgery-and-fraud" title="MCSO: Emergency dispatcher arrested, accused of forgery and fraud" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amanda Vanrees (Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MCSO: Emergency dispatcher arrested, accused of forgery and fraud</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night an employee of the department has been arrested and accused of fraud and forgery, in connection with an incident where she claimed her father has died.</p><p>According to a statement issued by MCSO, emergency dispatcher Amanda Vanrees gave her supervisor forged documents indicating her father had died, and was cremated out of state, which would have allowed her to be paid for 30 hours of bereavement leave.</p><p>Vanrees' father, according to officials with MCSO, is still alive, and the person listed in the cremation certificate is fictitious. Vanrees has since admitted to the allegations. <div class="mod-story-list "> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/trump-s-plans-to-strip-federal-protections-for-gray-wolves-spark-fears-concerns" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Plans_to_strip_gray_wolf_protections_spa_0_7238901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump's plans to strip Federal protections for gray wolves spark fears, concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amanda&#x20;Vanrees&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Maricopa&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mcso-emergency-dispatcher-arrested-accused-of-forgery-and-fraud" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20Amanda%20Vanrees%20050819_1557373174817.jpg_7238294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amanda&#x20;Vanrees&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Maricopa&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MCSO: Emergency dispatcher arrested, accused of forgery and fraud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/government-worker-from-dc-dies-days-after-sri-lanka-terror-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/08/Still0508_00017_1557372243172_7238425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/08/Still0508_00017_1557372243172_7238425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/08/Still0508_00017_1557372243172_7238425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/08/Still0508_00017_1557372243172_7238425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/08/Still0508_00017_1557372243172_7238425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Government worker from DC dies days after Sri Lanka terror attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/juror-who-voted-to-send-man-convicted-in-killing-of-police-officer-to-life-in-prison-speaks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Juror who voted to send man convicted in killing of police officer to life in prison speaks out</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 