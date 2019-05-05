< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TruWest Credit Union partners with Salvation Army to collect water for the summer 05 2019 05:36PM By Ty Brennan
Posted May 05 2019 01:11PM MST
Video Posted May 05 2019 05:36PM MST
Updated May 05 2019 05:37PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405094073-405127646" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405094073" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) </strong>- In just a few short weeks, we'll be in those triple-digit summer temperatures, and a local credit union is trying to make sure everyone stays safe by teaming up with the Salvation Army with a big bottle water drive. </p><p>The heat can be dangerous. That's why the Salvation Army frequently sets up hydration stations to make sure people are staying hydrated.</p><p><a href="https://truwest.org/contact/#panel-1">TruWest Credit Union</a> and its employees want to help as well. </p><p>"We saw a need here in the Valley especially with the Salvation Army's hydration station, we thought this was a great opportunity to partner with them," said Mike Waldron with TruWest Credit Union. </p><p>This is not the first time they've done this, but they hope this year, they're able to break last year's record of 20,000 water bottles donated. </p><p>"We know that they have a big initiative to get as much bottled water as possible and we know we can make an impact in doing so," said Waldron. </p><p>They're asking their employees, customers, and the public to bring cases of water to any of their Valley locations to meet their goal.</p><p>The Salvation Army is also thankful for the donations. </p><p>"We're so grateful to tur west, their employees and their customers who have taken on a challenge to raise water of those who we give out water to, which is a vulnerable population," said David Yardley with the Salvation Army. </p><p>Last year the Salvation Army handed out thousands of bottles of water, and with this donation, they're hoping to be to help out everyone who needs it. </p><p>The water drive goes through the end of the month. More Arizona News Stories

Road to Lake Pleasant reopen after three hour closure due to suicidal person
PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The road to Lake Pleasant is back open this evening after a closure that lasted three hours. A lot of people were unable to reach the lake or leave the area.

The road was shut down because of a suicidal person. Glendale Police, Maricopa Sheriff's Deputies, and Arizona Fire and Medical Authority were on the scene. The road was shut down for at least three hours. People we spoke with in traffic said it was even longer.

"Four to five hours, I've been sitting out here now," said Julie Charbentier. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Road to Lake Pleasant reopen after three hour closure due to suicidal person</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:51PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 09:04PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The road to Lake Pleasant is back open this evening after a closure that lasted three hours. A lot of people were unable to reach the lake or leave the area.</p><p>The road was shut down because of a suicidal person. Glendale Police, Maricopa Sheriff's Deputies, and Arizona Fire and Medical Authority were on the scene. The road was shut down for at least three hours. People we spoke with in traffic said it was even longer.</p><p>"Four to five hours, I've been sitting out here now," said Julie Charbentier. So it's depressing. I have to get back to my campsite because my two dogs are there."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-pd-one-dead-several-injured-in-serious-collision" title="Phoenix PD: One dead, several injured in serious collision" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Phoenix PD: One dead, several injured in serious collision
By Chris Pena, FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 05 2019 08:41PM MST
Updated May 05 2019 08:47PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police is investigating a serious vehicle collision that left one dead and several injured.

Police say the accident happened near the area of 3400 S. 67th Ave. A total of six people were taken to nearby hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a 6-month old male, a 20-year-old female, and a 31-year-old male were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three other people, a 17-year-old female and two adult females, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/glendale-police-investigate-deadly-shooting-near-67th-and-glendale" title="Glendale Police investigate deadly shooting near 67th and Glendale; victim identified" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Glendale Police investigate deadly shooting near 67th and Glendale; victim identified
Posted May 05 2019 06:49AM MST
Updated May 05 2019 05:31PM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Glendale Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale Avenues around 9:45 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene and discovered a grey Sedan with 29-year-old Joshua Juarez in the driver's seat. Juarez sustained to his injuries.

Detectives are working to identify those involved. Most Recent

Phoenix PD: One dead, several injured in serious collision
TruWest Credit Union partners with Salvation Army to collect water for the summer
Glendale Police investigate deadly shooting near 67th and Glendale; victim identified
Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on
Scottsdale dog arrives from Saudi Arabia; given second chance at life after nearly being euthanized https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Phoenix PD: One dead, several injured in serious collision</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/truwest-credit-union-partners-with-salvation-army-to-collect-water-for-the-summer" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/TruWest_Credit_Union_partners_with_Salva_0_7221381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>TruWest Credit Union partners with Salvation Army to collect water for the summer</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/glendale-police-investigate-deadly-shooting-near-67th-and-glendale" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ_Shooting%20in%20Glendale_1557102667138.jpg_7221377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Glendale Police investigate deadly shooting near 67th and Glendale; victim identified</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/boeing-didn-t-tell-airlines-that-safety-alert-wasn-t-on" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-1130260483_1557102356430_7221611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-1130260483_1557102356430_7221611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-1130260483_1557102356430_7221611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-1130260483_1557102356430_7221611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-1130260483_1557102356430_7221611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Cole&#x20;Burston&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-dog-arrives-from-saudi-arabia-given-second-chance-at-life-after-nearly-being-euthanized" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Scottsdale_dog_arrives_from_Saudi_Arabia_0_7221548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Scottsdale_dog_arrives_from_Saudi_Arabia_0_7221548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Scottsdale_dog_arrives_from_Saudi_Arabia_0_7221548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Scottsdale_dog_arrives_from_Saudi_Arabia_0_7221548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Scottsdale_dog_arrives_from_Saudi_Arabia_0_7221548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scottsdale dog arrives from Saudi Arabia; given second chance at life after nearly being euthanized</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 