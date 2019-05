NEAR PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A lot of people spent Memorial Day on the Salt River, and typically, it's a great destination to cool off from the Arizona heat.

On this Memorial Day, however, some who enjoyed the waters were wishing they'd brought a blanket. It may be about 30 degrees cooler than normal for this Memorial Day, but its still a gorgeous day out on the Salt River, with people playing on the riverbanks and floating downstream.

Hundreds of people were in line by 8:00 a.m. Monday, in an effort to beat the crowds.

"At the beginning, we were kind of shivering, but the sun came out so it was better," said Adam Hauck.

About 2,000 people enjoyed floating down the lazy river.

"We will call it more of a power tanning experience, more of a relaxing floating picnic for you," said Lynda Breault with Salt River Tubing.

It was supposed to be the unofficial start of summer, but on Monday, it felt like spring is hanging on, not wanting to end.

"The weather in general in Arizona is crazy right now. It has to explain itself," said Chris DiFolco. "It was, like, 110 at this time last year."



There was a slight chill in the wind, a reminder for some of the true meaning of the day: to remember the brave service men and women who laid down their lives for the freedom people enjoy.

"Memorial Day, you gotta support the troops, have some fun, remember what it's all about," said DiFolco.

The water level at Salt River on Monday was not as high as it could be, but officials with Salt River Tubing said more water will be released in the near future.