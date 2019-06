PHOENIX (FOX 10) - In honor of Pride Month, Yelp has released its first-ever list of 20 of the most inclusive cities in America - and two Arizona cities have made the list.

According to the list, Phoenix was ranked no. 7 and Tucson is ranked no. 11. Yelp says they tanked the biggest metro areas by the popularity of the "Open To All" attributes and gender-neutral restrooms.

Other notable cities on the list include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, and Chicago.