MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Thompson Bay.

Early Saturday morning, deputies responded to the Thompson Bay area of Lake Havasu near the Patrick Tinnell Memorial Sports Park for a call of a missing person after personal belongings and a remote-controlled boat was found in the area.

Investigators determined that Edward Young, 59, of Lake Havasu City, had been at the park operating his remote-controlled boat and had not been heard from.