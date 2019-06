Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A trampoline went airborne after a strong gust of wind in Scottsdale, and ultimately landed in between power lines.

On Tuesday, the family who owned the trampoline talked about the moment they realized their beloved piece of backyard entertainment was gone.

"We heard a big gush of wind howling over the house," said Aaron Carranza. For Carranza, that gush of wind would prove costly.

"We looked out the window to see our pool float going down the road," said Carranza. "So, we went out to grab it, and I asked my daughter, 'is that our trampoline in the power lines?' And she's like, 'yeah, that's our trampoline in the power lines."

Wrapped between the electric wires, several feet in the air, the family's trampoline was completely destroyed.

"It was literally snapped in half," said Carranza. "The poles were twisted, almost like a pretzel."

City crews from Scottsdale just happened to be driving by, and with the help of the fire department, they were able to safely remove the trampoline from the lines. As sad as it was to see it destroyed, the Carannza family said their dog, Jack, is the most upset.