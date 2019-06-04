< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Up, Up and Away: Gust of wind sends trampoline into power lines in Scottsdale 04 2019 09:16PM By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 09:20PM MST
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 09:16PM MST
Updated Jun 04 2019 09:23PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410869734-410869708" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410869734" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> A trampoline went airborne after a strong gust of wind in Scottsdale, and ultimately landed in between power lines.</p><p>On Tuesday, the family who owned the trampoline talked about the moment they realized their beloved piece of backyard entertainment was gone.</p><p>"We heard a big gush of wind howling over the house," said Aaron Carranza. For Carranza, that gush of wind would prove costly.</p><p>"We looked out the window to see our pool float going down the road," said Carranza. "So, we went out to grab it, and I asked my daughter, 'is that our trampoline in the power lines?' And she's like, 'yeah, that's our trampoline in the power lines."</p><p>Wrapped between the electric wires, several feet in the air, the family's trampoline was completely destroyed.</p><p>"It was literally snapped in half," said Carranza. "The poles were twisted, almost like a pretzel."</p><p>City crews from Scottsdale just happened to be driving by, and with the help of the fire department, they were able to safely remove the trampoline from the lines. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/surveillance-camera-captures-2-men-breaking-into-auto-parts-store-in-apache-junction" title="Surveillance camera captures 2 men breaking into auto parts store in Apache Junction" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apache Junction Police officials say the department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can help find two men who brazenly broken into an auto parts store. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Surveillance camera captures 2 men breaking into auto parts store in Apache Junction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Rodewald, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:01PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:02PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Apache Junction Police officials say the department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can help find two men who brazenly broken into an auto parts store.</p><p>The incident was caught on video.</p><p>"First time anyone has ever tried to break into here," said Tyler Vasche.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/residents-protesting-plans-for-a-three-story-hotel-development-at-oak-creek" title="Residents protesting plans for a three-story hotel development at Oak Creek" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A battle of man-made vs. Mother Nature is going on in the village of Oak Creek, as some residents fight a proposed zoning change that would make way for a new hotel. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Residents protesting plans for a three-story hotel development at Oak Creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 03:18PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OAK CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A battle of man-made vs. Mother Nature is going on in the village of Oak Creek, as some residents fight a proposed zoning change that would make way for a new hotel.</p><p>The residents fear it will take the area in the wrong direction of progress over preservation and people. At the center of contention is a brush-covered lot at the corner of Jacks Canyon Road and State Route 179, which may soon be home to a new three-story, 165-room hotel. The development, however, would mean spoiling a spectacular view, bring more traffic, and even create safety concerns. </p><p>Roughly three million visitors pass through the location each year, and the hotel is already being built just up the block to give some of them a place to stay. The flip side of the coin is tourism dollars, which is close to $25 billion a year in these parts, and it also equals careers, cars and homes for some.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/air-tankers-arrive-at-phoenix-mesa-gateway-airport-as-fire-season-approaches" title="Air tankers arrive at Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport as fire season approaches" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A wet winter could mean a busy wildfire season in Arizona, with the fire risk increasing as vegetation dries out. The Forest Service, meanwhile, is ready.&nbsp;FOX 10 videojournalist Joe Tillman has more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air tankers arrive at Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport as fire season approaches</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:55PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A wet winter could mean a busy wildfire season in Arizona, with the fire risk increasing as vegetation dries out.</p><p>A map of fire potential shows parts of Arizona as having above normal wildfire potential in June. The Forest Service, meanwhile, is ready, as giant firefighting tankers are on standby at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.</p><p>VIDEO: FOX 10 videojournalist Joe Tillman has more.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/up-up-and-away-gust-of-wind-sends-trampoline-into-power-lines-in-scottsdale"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20Scottsdale%20Line%20060419_1559708383676.jpg_7353301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department" title="KSAZ Scottsdale Line 060419"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Up, Up and Away: Gust of wind sends trampoline into power lines in Scottsdale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/surveillance-camera-captures-2-men-breaking-into-auto-parts-store-in-apache-junction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_20190605020026"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Surveillance camera captures 2 men breaking into auto parts store in Apache Junction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/dutch-rape-victim-17-uses-legal-euthanasia-to-end-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Noa Pothoven, 17, said she had been fighting for years and was now “drained.” (Photo credit: Provided image)" title="NOa_1559698191811-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/above-and-beyond-school-welcomes-first-deaf-student-6-by-teaching-entire-school-sign-language"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Maine school has gone “above and beyond” in giving a special welcome to Morey Belanger, a 6-year-old student who is deaf, by teaching the entire school American Sign Language. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexico-s-amlo-says-he-will-not-attend-g20-summit-in-japan" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1126498744_1559701719432_7352639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1126498744_1559701719432_7352639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1126498744_1559701719432_7352639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1126498744_1559701719432_7352639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1126498744_1559701719432_7352639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andres&#x20;Manuel&#x20;L&#x26;oacute&#x3b;pez&#x20;Obrador&#x20;President&#x20;of&#x20;Mexico&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Mexico&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;Mexico&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Manuel&#x20;Velasquez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mexico's AMLO says he will not attend G20 Summit in Japan as U.S.-imposed tariffs loom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/surveillance-camera-captures-2-men-breaking-into-auto-parts-store-in-apache-junction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/2_men_broke_into_Apache_Junction_auto_pa_0_7352294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surveillance camera captures 2 men breaking into auto parts store in Apache Junction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/dutch-rape-victim-17-uses-legal-euthanasia-to-end-life" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Noa&#x20;Pothoven&#x2c;&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;said&#x20;she&#x20;had&#x20;been&#x20;fighting&#x20;for&#x20;years&#x20;and&#x20;was&#x20;now&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;drained&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;image&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/above-and-beyond-school-welcomes-first-deaf-student-6-by-teaching-entire-school-sign-language" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Maine&#x20;school&#x20;has&#x20;gone&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;above&#x20;and&#x20;beyond&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;giving&#x20;a&#x20;special&#x20;welcome&#x20;to&#x20;Morey&#x20;Belanger&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;6-year-old&#x20;student&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;deaf&#x2c;&#x20;by&#x20;teaching&#x20;the&#x20;entire&#x20;school&#x20;American&#x20;Sign&#x20;Language&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Kimberly&#x20;Sampietro&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Above and beyond': School welcomes first deaf student, 6, by teaching entire school sign language</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dodgeball-is-not-childs-play-but-legalized-bullying-canadian-researchers-claim" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Karlie&#x20;Redd&#x20;competes&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;celebrity&#x20;dodgeball&#x20;game&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bennett&#x20;Raglin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;BET&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dodgeball is not child's play but 'legalized bullying,' Canadian researchers claim</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 