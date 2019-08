Related Headlines Body of fallen Marine brought back to Arizona

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - This morning, we said goodbye to a hero. 7-year-old US Marine, Maximo Flores Junior, was laid to rest here in the Valley. Flores was among the five Marines who died after a mid-air collision in December.

A somber goodbye for a hero - Marines Staff Sergeant Maximo Flores Junior.

"It's an awesome feeling," said Maximo Flores Sr., Flores' father. "It will bring a lot of closure to a lot of people, [it will] mend hearts, [and it will] secure a lot of sorrow."

Flores was among the five Marines killed during a mid-air collision off the coast of Japan. He loved what he did and the country he served.

"[He was] family-oriented and he tried to help others," Flores Sr. said. "That seemed to be his mission in life — to make sure everyone was happy [and] got what they wanted, did what they needed to do, and succeeded. That's the way he was — he was a man I wish I was."

"He was a caring, humble person," Flores Sr. said. "He made sure e took care of his Marines, that I can tell you because I got reports and feedback from [the Marines]."

While the family has some closure as they put their loved one to rest, their hearts are with the other families who don't.

"We're all happy and grateful that they recovered him," Flores Sr. said. "But my dream and honor would have been to recover everybody."