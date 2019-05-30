< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. US Marshals arrest man in connection to 1997 Chandler cold case data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to the Chandler Police Department, Venancio Cortez Miramontes was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in 1997. Read more." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>According to the Chandler Police Department, Venancio Cortez Miramontes was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in 1997. Read more.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409878106-409878773" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to the Chandler Police Department, Venancio Cortez Miramontes was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in 1997. Read more." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>According to the Chandler Police Department, Venancio Cortez Miramontes was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in 1997. By Brent Corrado, FOX 10
Posted May 30 2019 12:53PM MST
Updated May 30 2019 12:57PM MST (FOX 10)</strong> - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old Arizona teen over 20 years ago.</p><p>According to the Chandler Police Department, Venancio Cortez Miramontes was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on May 17.</p><p>His arrest comes 22 years to the day that 15-year-old Luis Andrea Parra was shot and killed at a Chandler home near Erie and Delaware Streets on May 17, 1997.</p><p>Police say Miramontes, who was 21-years-old at the time of the shooting, likely left the country after the shooting to avoid arrest.</p><p>In early 2019, authorities conducted surveillance in Fauquier County, Virginia at Miramontes' possible location. He was arrested without incident.</p><p>“Miramontes was on the run for over twenty years, traveling through two countries, and found hiding halfway across the country”, said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “He now knows firsthand that the United States Marshal WANTED Task Force will not stop until every fugitive from justice sees their day in court. McCain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amidst controversy, Trump denies instructing Navy about USS John S. McCain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 02:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he had nothing to do with directing the U.S. Navy to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain out of sight during his visit to Japan this week.</p><p>Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Thursday he "wasn't involved" in the effort. Trump says, "Somebody did it because they thought I didn't like him," but he says he "would never do a thing like that" even though he "wasn't a fan."</p><p>The Wall Street Journal first reported Wednesday that a tarp was placed over the warship's name before Trump's arrival and that sailors were instructed to remove any coverings from the ship that included its name. A desire to keep the warship out of sight is referenced in an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by the Associated Press.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" title="Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Venancio%20Cortez%20Miramontes_1559246125018.jpg_7331741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to the Chandler Police Department, Venancio Cortez Miramontes was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in 1997. Read more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:22AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 01:01PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>According to the Chandler Police Department, Venancio Cortez Miramontes was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in 1997. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/kansas-senator-suffers-ankle-injury-on-arizona-mountain_" title="Kansas senator suffers ankle injury while hiking in Arizona" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Jerry%20Moran%2053019_1559243775372.jpg_7331193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Jerry%20Moran%2053019_1559243775372.jpg_7331193_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Jerry%20Moran%2053019_1559243775372.jpg_7331193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Jerry%20Moran%2053019_1559243775372.jpg_7331193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/KSAZ%20Jerry%20Moran%2053019_1559243775372.jpg_7331193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran&#39;s office says the 65-year-old has suffered an ankle injury while hiking on a mountain in Phoenix." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kansas senator suffers ankle injury while hiking in Arizona</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 12:15PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 12:19PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran 's office says the 65-year-old has suffered an ankle injury while hiking on a mountain in Phoenix.</p><p>Moran spokeswoman Morgan Said said the Republican injured his ankle Thursday morning while doing a workout on Camelback Mountain, a popular hiking spot.</p><p>The Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement that a 65-year-old man couldn't walk due to an injury but did not identify him by name. Firefighters used a wheeled litter to transport him off the mountain.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/4-new-harry-potter-ebooks-revolving-around-hogwarts-classes-will-soon-be-released-online"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019_1559247725751_7332003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The covers for the upcoming eBook series titled "Harry Potter: A Journey Through..." are shown in a press photo. (Photo credit: Pottermore Publishing)" title="pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4 new "Harry Potter" eBooks revolving around Hogwarts classes will soon be released online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/us-energy-department-rebrands-gas-exports-as-molecules-of-us-freedom-freedom-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A general view of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) importation terminal on the Isle of Grain on August 31, 2016 in Isle of Grain, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" title="598043746_1559250393978-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/the-us-womens-national-team-has-slayed-the-womens-world-cup-before-and-they-might-do-it-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/womens%20team%20victory_1559247660677.jpg_7331909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - The United States celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 5-2 against Japan. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)" title="womens team victory_1559247660677.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The US Women's National Team has slayed the Women's World Cup before, and they might do it again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File photos show pepperoni pizza and stacked glazed donuts. McCain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/4-new-harry-potter-ebooks-revolving-around-hogwarts-classes-will-soon-be-released-online" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019_1559247725751_7332003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019_1559247725751_7332003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019_1559247725751_7332003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019_1559247725751_7332003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pottermore_pressimagesebooks_053019_1559247725751_7332003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;covers&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;upcoming&#x20;eBook&#x20;series&#x20;titled&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Harry&#x20;Potter&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;Journey&#x20;Through&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;press&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Pottermore&#x20;Publishing&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 new "Harry Potter" eBooks revolving around Hogwarts classes will soon be released online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/police-in-pursuit-of-reported-stolen-vehicle-in-the-south-la-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/pursuit4_1559251555486_7332148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/pursuit4_1559251555486_7332148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/pursuit4_1559251555486_7332148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/pursuit4_1559251555486_7332148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/pursuit4_1559251555486_7332148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police pursue reported stolen vehicle in the South LA area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/us-energy-department-rebrands-gas-exports-as-molecules-of-us-freedom-freedom-gas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;general&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Liquefied&#x20;Natural&#x20;Gas&#x20;&#x28;LNG&#x29;&#x20;importation&#x20;terminal&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Isle&#x20;of&#x20;Grain&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Isle&#x20;of&#x20;Grain&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Kitwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/the-us-womens-national-team-has-slayed-the-womens-world-cup-before-and-they-might-do-it-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/womens%20team%20victory_1559247660677.jpg_7331909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/womens%20team%20victory_1559247660677.jpg_7331909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/womens%20team%20victory_1559247660677.jpg_7331909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/womens%20team%20victory_1559247660677.jpg_7331909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/womens%20team%20victory_1559247660677.jpg_7331909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;The&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;winning&#x20;the&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;Canada&#x20;2015&#x20;5-2&#x20;against&#x20;Japan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Martinez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The US Women's National Team has slayed the Women's World Cup before, and they might do it again</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 