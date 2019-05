FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (FOX 10) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old Arizona teen over 20 years ago.

According to the Chandler Police Department, Venancio Cortez Miramontes was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on May 17.

His arrest comes 22 years to the day that 15-year-old Luis Andrea Parra was shot and killed at a Chandler home near Erie and Delaware Streets on May 17, 1997.

Police say Miramontes, who was 21-years-old at the time of the shooting, likely left the country after the shooting to avoid arrest.

In early 2019, authorities conducted surveillance in Fauquier County, Virginia at Miramontes' possible location. He was arrested without incident.

“Miramontes was on the run for over twenty years, traveling through two countries, and found hiding halfway across the country”, said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “He now knows firsthand that the United States Marshal WANTED Task Force will not stop until every fugitive from justice sees their day in court. We hope his capture helps to bring some peace to the victim’s family.”

Miramontes is being held in Virginia on the 1997 warrant and will be returned to Arizona.

Police say he will be booked into jail on one count of manslaughter.