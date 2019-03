PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The stakes are high.

"It's a boat with a couple of men on it," one student said.

The mission is to rescue a fellow Navy SEAL by piloting a high-speed SWCC boat into enemy territory, and the exercise is as real as it gets.

"We're here to spread the good word about the U.S. Navy and utilize this device, which is a huge virtually tech training which allows these students to fully emerge themselves in real-life experience," said Mike Johnson, electronics technician 2nd class with the U.S. Navy.

Students strapped on an oculus rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a "subPac."

I learned first-hand that you could hear the helicopter blades above whirling as you navigate through the water.

"To be able to reach out to this generation, you have to be able to connect with them," Johnson said.

The Navy dropped anchor at Sandra Day O'Connor High School in Phoenix. It is an opportunity for the students to learn more about what the Navy does and offers.

"Seems pretty confidential," one student said.

That top-secret look into how it all works could be the reason the next generation of young men and women join the U.S. Navy.