PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Arizona State University ranked globally for another consecutive year in holding patents. This year the University beat out big-name institutions for a top 10 spot.
Ranking top 10 in global patents, ASU jumped from 10th place in 2017 to the 10th spot awarded in 2018 overall among universities worldwide.
"It's pretty impressive that we've cracked that ceiling, institutions that we're competing with, Boston area, California and others like Wisconsin, Florida, they've been up there for many years," said Stephen Johnson, ASU biology professor.