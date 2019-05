SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Climbing temperatures in the Valley leaves many of us hot and dry, including our skin.

The Arizona sun, with its many benefits, can also wreak havoc on our bodies.

"You need to drink enough water because we live in a desert and most of us are walking around chronically dehydrated," said Kimberly Baden, an aesthetician.

Kimberly Baden is the resident aesthetician at Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics in Scottsdale. She says the one thing most people forget about is their skin, especially the damage and wrinkles that can be caused by too much exposure to the sun.

"You're given one face you know you need to take care of it," said Baden.

Proper hydration, according to Baden, can give you beautiful skin all summer long. She recommends skipping the harmful chemicals often found in lotions and face wash and opt for natural ingredients on your face this summer.

"You can actually drink this on the inside or you can put it on your skin on the outside, either way, you're going to be fine because this is full of antioxidants," says Baden.

Green tea is a favorite. Baden suggests chilling it and adding cucumber slices.

"One of my favorite things to do is to cut these into slices and have some nice chilled strong brewed green tea let the steep in that and then put strong brewed green tea cucumber slices on your eyes it will help take down puffiness, calms and soothes its really good for when you have been out in the sun all day," explained Baden.

Raw honey and avocado are her other favorites. Avocado contains vitamin A, D, and E to treat sunburns and age spots. Baden says apple cider vinegar clears skin from the inside and grapefruit helps to prevent dehydration.

"A lot of people don't realize when you are chronically dehydrated there's a layer of skin that is built up over time so when you are trying to put a moisturizer on it's not really actually getting through, there's a layer of skin that accumulates when you're putting moisturizer on it," explained Baden.

That's why Baden suggests exfoliating and keeping a humidifier in your room so you can hydrate your skin even when you're asleep.

Baden says you can actually use what she calls one the of three P's, pumpkin, papaya, or pineapple. Those foods actually duplicate the enzyme that our skin used to make for us when we were 18-year-old and younger.