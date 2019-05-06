< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Valley aesthetician talks tips for summer skin hydration By Anita Roman
Posted May 05 2019 01:26PM MST
Video Posted May 06 2019 04:29AM MST
Updated May 06 2019 04:46AM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405095459-405163334" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Valley_aesthetician_talks_tips_for_summe_0_7222039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405095459" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10)</strong> - Climbing temperatures in the Valley leaves many of us hot and dry, including our skin. </p><p>The Arizona sun, with its many benefits, can also wreak havoc on our bodies. </p><p>"You need to drink enough water because we live in a desert and most of us are walking around chronically dehydrated," said Kimberly Baden, an aesthetician.</p><p>Kimberly Baden is the resident aesthetician at <a href="http://werejuvenate.com/">Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics</a> in Scottsdale. She says the one thing most people forget about is their skin, especially the damage and wrinkles that can be caused by too much exposure to the sun. </p><p>"You're given one face you know you need to take care of it," said Baden. </p><p>Proper hydration, according to Baden, can give you beautiful skin all summer long. She recommends skipping the harmful chemicals often found in lotions and face wash and opt for natural ingredients on your face this summer.</p><p>"You can actually drink this on the inside or you can put it on your skin on the outside, either way, you're going to be fine because this is full of antioxidants," says Baden. </p><p>Green tea is a favorite. Baden suggests chilling it and adding cucumber slices. </p><p>"One of my favorite things to do is to cut these into slices and have some nice chilled strong brewed green tea let the steep in that and then put strong brewed green tea cucumber slices on your eyes it will help take down puffiness, calms and soothes its really good for when you have been out in the sun all day," explained Baden. </p><p>Raw honey and avocado are her other favorites. Avocado contains vitamin A, D, and E to treat sunburns and age spots. Baden says apple cider vinegar clears skin from the inside and grapefruit helps to prevent dehydration. </p><p>"A lot of people don't realize when you are chronically dehydrated there's a layer of skin that is built up over time so when you are trying to put a moisturizer on it's not really actually getting through, there's a layer of skin that accumulates when you're putting moisturizer on it," explained Baden. </p><p>That's why Baden suggests exfoliating and keeping a humidifier in your room so you can hydrate your skin even when you're asleep. </p><p>Baden says you can actually use what she calls one the of three P's, pumpkin, papaya, or pineapple. More Arizona News Stories Glendale Police investigate deadly shooting near 67th and Glendale; victim identified
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 05 2019 06:49AM MST
Updated May 06 2019 08:10AM MST
GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale Avenues around 9:45 p.m.
Police arrived on the scene and discovered a grey Sedan with 29-year-old Joshua Juarez in the driver's seat. (FOX 10) - Glendale Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale Avenues around 9:45 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Glendale Police investigate deadly shooting near 67th and Glendale; victim identified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 06:49AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 08:10AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale Avenues around 9:45 p.m.</p><p>Police arrived on the scene and discovered a grey Sedan with 29-year-old Joshua Juarez in the driver's seat. Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene.</p><p>Detectives are working to identify those involved. 4 escape 'suspicious' 1st-alarm house fire in Guadalupe
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 06 2019 07:45AM MST
Updated May 06 2019 07:51AM MST
GUADALUPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Four people are out of their home after a first-alarm fire broke out in a Guadalupe neighborhood Sunday night.
According to the Guadalupe Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene of the fire near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road at about 7 p.m., they found the house and a structure in the back on fire.
The fire was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm fire and dozens of firefighters from Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Chandler were called in to help. (FOX 10) - Four people are out of their home after a first-alarm fire broke out in a Guadalupe neighborhood Sunday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 escape 'suspicious' 1st-alarm house fire in Guadalupe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 07:45AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 07:51AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GUADALUPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Four people are out of their home after a first-alarm fire broke out in a Guadalupe neighborhood Sunday night.</p><p>According to the Guadalupe Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene of the fire near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road at about 7 p.m., they found the house and a structure in the back on fire.</p><p>The fire was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm fire and dozens of firefighters from Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Chandler were called in to help.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm" title="Seen on TV | AM & PM" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 29 2012 05:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 07:51AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MAY 6</p><p>MAY 5</p><p>MAY 4</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Getty%20Starbucks%20cup_1557154632634.jpg_7223111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Getty%20Starbucks%20cup_1557154632634.jpg_7223111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Getty%20Starbucks%20cup_1557154632634.jpg_7223111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ben&#x20;Pruchnie&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Game of Thrones' viewers spot odd object during Winterfell celebration</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/4-escape-suspicious-1st-alarm-house-fire-in-guadalupe" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/guadalupe%20house%20fire_1557154048523.jpg_7223055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/guadalupe%20house%20fire_1557154048523.jpg_7223055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/guadalupe%20house%20fire_1557154048523.jpg_7223055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/guadalupe%20house%20fire_1557154048523.jpg_7223055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/guadalupe%20house%20fire_1557154048523.jpg_7223055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 escape 'suspicious' 1st-alarm house fire in Guadalupe</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/buckingham-palace-says-prince-harrys-wife-meghan-has-gone-into-labor-with-their-first-child_" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1128747879_1557148111245_7222638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1128747879_1557148111245_7222638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1128747879_1557148111245_7222638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1128747879_1557148111245_7222638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1128747879_1557148111245_7222638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meghan&#x2c;&#x20;Duchess&#x20;of&#x20;Sussex&#x20;and&#x20;Prince&#x20;Harry&#x2c;&#x20;Duke&#x20;of&#x20;Sussex&#x20;attend&#x20;a&#x20;reception&#x20;to&#x20;mark&#x20;the&#x20;50th&#x20;anniversary&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;investiture&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Prince&#x20;of&#x20;Wales&#x20;at&#x20;Buckingham&#x20;Palace&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dominic&#x20;Lipinski&#x20;-&#x20;WPA&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ecstatic Prince Harry says Meghan has 'healthy' baby boy</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/democrats-set-contempt-vote-for-barr-over-mueller-report" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Democrats set contempt vote for Barr over Mueller report 