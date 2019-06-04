< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Valley agencies partner up to show dangers of monsoon season data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The City of Phoenix along with SRP, APS, Arizona State University and the National Weather Service wants&nbsp;to make sure you&#39;re ready for monsoon season." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The City of Phoenix along with SRP, APS, Arizona State University and the National Weather Service wants to make sure you're ready for monsoon season.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410756431-410756982" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20monsoon%206419_1559673193100.jpg_7351125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The City of Phoenix along with SRP, APS, Arizona State University and the National Weather Service wants&nbsp;to make sure you&#39;re ready for monsoon season." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The City of Phoenix along with SRP, APS, Arizona State University and the National Weather Service wants to make sure you're ready for monsoon season.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-agencies-partner-up-to-show-dangers-of-monsoon-season">Marcy Jones </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:27AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:36AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410756431" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> - The City of Phoenix along with SRP, APS, Arizona State University and the National Weather Service wants to make sure you're ready for monsoon season, and that's why today at the Phoenix Fire training facility they hosted the Valley's annual largest media preparedness day!</p><p>First up, a demonstration by Scott, an APS lineman, to show the importance of staying away from power lines using the "weenie wagon."</p><p>"We have microbursts, big storms and it has a tendency to knock some of our power poles down and even after a car accident if people are exposed to that, they come across it," he said. "We just want to promote that message that it's really important to stay away from it, at least 100 feet. If you come across it, call 911, call us, we'll come out and make sure it's safe."</p><p>Next, driving in monsoons can be very tricky, especially when you're caught off-guard. A big concern is hydroplaning -- when the surface of your tires does not touch the surface of the road.</p><p>Sgt. (FOX 10) - Police in Show Low say a suspect who was wanted in connection to a double shooting has been arrested.

According to the Show Low Police Department, 29-year-old John Russell Thomas has been taken into custody. He was want" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man sought in Show Low shooting in custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span>, <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:46AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SHOW LOW, Ariz. (FOX 10/AP) - Police in Show Low say a suspect who was wanted in connection to a double shooting in the Fawn Brook neighborhood has been arrested.</p><p>According to the Show Low Police Department , 29-year-old John Russell Thomas was taken into custody. He was wanted in connection to a double shooting that happened Tuesday morning.</p><p>When officers arrived at the scene, they were told by witnesses that Thomas had assaulted his girlfriend and when someone else tried to intervene in the assault, they were shot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-june-2019" title="Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say a 50-year-old Jerry Burns&nbsp;and his 30-year-old mistress, Amanda Love, hired someone to kill his wife and make it look like a bungled burglary. Read more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:46PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:59PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>Police say a 50-year-old Jerry Burns and his 30-year-old mistress, Amanda Love, hired someone to kill his wife and make it look like a bungled burglary. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-community-college-offers-simply-cooking-camp-for-kids-this-summer" title="Scottsdale Community College offers Simply Cooking Camp for kids this summer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/03/cooking_1462327970809_1258070_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/03/cooking_1462327970809_1258070_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/03/cooking_1462327970809_1258070_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/03/cooking_1462327970809_1258070_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/05/03/cooking_1462327970809_1258070_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scottsdale Community College offers Simply Cooking Camp for kids this summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:04PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:23PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Future chefs can spend some time in the kitchen this summer for a kids camp at Scottsdale Community College. They're leaning healthier, easier recipes while home for the summer. </p><p>Aspiring young chefs step in the kitchen for the summer at Scottsdale Community College. </p><p>"It's really fun to cook and experiment with new foods and so I can be independent and mature and make more foods for my family," said Sarah Monsegur, a camper. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/show-low-police-searching-for-armed-shooting-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20John%20Russell%20Thomas%20arrested%206419_1559668826226.jpg_7350884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police in Show Low say 29-year-old John Russell Thomas, who was wanted in connection to a double shooting, has been arrested." title="KSAZ John Russell Thomas arrested 6419_1559668826226.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man sought in Show Low shooting in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/study-finds-listening-to-heavy-metal-music-while-driving-could-be-dangerous"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/listening%20to%20slipnot%20max_1559678387491.png_7351422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A new study found that listening to heavy metal music while driving could cause you to drive more erratic. " title="listening to slipnot max_1559678387491.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds listening to heavy metal music while driving could be dangerous</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tahnee Gonzales, an Arizona woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction." title="KSAZ tahnee gonzales 6419_1559648725003.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman who lifted Arizona mosque items gets probation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-man-who-plowed-car-into-phoenix-officers_"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/09/29/marcpayne_1475171504164_2104907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marc Laquon Payne" title="marcpayne_1475171504164.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for plowing into officers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/study-finds-listening-to-heavy-metal-music-while-driving-could-be-dangerous" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/listening%20to%20slipnot%20max_1559678387491.png_7351422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/listening%20to%20slipnot%20max_1559678387491.png_7351422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/listening%20to%20slipnot%20max_1559678387491.png_7351422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/listening%20to%20slipnot%20max_1559678387491.png_7351422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/listening%20to%20slipnot%20max_1559678387491.png_7351422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;new&#x20;study&#x20;found&#x20;that&#x20;listening&#x20;to&#x20;heavy&#x20;metal&#x20;music&#x20;while&#x20;driving&#x20;could&#x20;cause&#x20;you&#x20;to&#x20;drive&#x20;more&#x20;erratic&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Study finds listening to heavy metal music while driving could be dangerous</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/-we-can-t-make-this-stuff-up-police-called-after-taco-bell-runs-out-of-tacos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'We can't make this stuff up' -- Police called after Taco Bell runs out of tacos</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-june-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/JAX%20ARRESTS_1559675883005.jpg_7351272_ver1.0_1280_720_1559678280770.jpg_7351421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;a&#x20;50-year-old&#x20;Jerry&#x20;Burns&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;and&#x20;his&#x20;30-year-old&#x20;mistress&#x2c;&#x20;Amanda&#x20;Love&#x2c;&#x20;hired&#x20;someone&#x20;to&#x20;kill&#x20;his&#x20;wife&#x20;and&#x20;make&#x20;it&#x20;look&#x20;like&#x20;a&#x20;bungled&#x20;burglary&#x2e;&#x20;Read&#x20;more&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/alaska-man-raped-unconscious-woman-inside-police-station-out-of-boredom-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/city%20of%20fairbanks%20alaska_police%20car_060419_1559677684184.png_7351417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/city%20of%20fairbanks%20alaska_police%20car_060419_1559677684184.png_7351417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/city%20of%20fairbanks%20alaska_police%20car_060419_1559677684184.png_7351417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/city%20of%20fairbanks%20alaska_police%20car_060419_1559677684184.png_7351417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/city%20of%20fairbanks%20alaska_police%20car_060419_1559677684184.png_7351417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alaska man raped unconscious woman inside police station 'out of boredom,' police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/parkland-resource-officer-arrested-for-neglect-negligence-related-to-school-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/15/parkland%20shooting%20school%20resource%20officer_1521135114362.png_5109562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 