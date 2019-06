CORDES JUNCTION, Ariz. (FOX 10) - ADOT says the southbound lanes on the I-17 in northern Arizona at Acrosanti Road have reopened after a semi-truck hauling eggs caught on fire.

It is not yet clear what sparked the fire.

I-17 southbound near SR 69: One lane is now open at Arcosanti Road after the earlier egg truck fire. Use caution as cleanup operations continue at milepost 263. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/aMqa5sVCyf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 14, 2019