Valley art program helps abused children By Ty Brennan
Posted Jun 30 2019 01:05PM MST
Video Posted Jun 30 2019 05:32PM MST
Updated Jun 30 2019 05:33PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415572027-415607278" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415572027" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10</strong>) — The organization Free Arts for Abused Kids of Arizona offers programs that they say transform the lives of kids. </p><p>Niya Davis is putting the finishing touches on her performance. </p><p>"I've been trying to make my story come to life in a sense with arts, music, dance, acting," said Niya Davis. </p><p>Jessica Flowers, <a href="https://www.freeartsaz.org/">Program Director for Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona</a>, says that's exactly the point. </p><p>"This particular camp about 30-40 teenagers all from group homes to shelters and treatment centers come together for two weeks with the help of teaching artists, counselors and volunteers, and free arts alumni, those campers with the support of those adults build a theatrical production based on their own life experiences and their own life stories," said Jessica Flowers. </p><p>It's a way to express feeling in a way that is sometimes easier for children to do.</p><p>"It kind of pushes your fears <span style="background-color: rgba(249, 78, 84, 0.25);">in front</span> of you and kind of makes you face them head on instead of running."</p><p>It's healing through the arts. </p><p>The kids had their big performance Saturday night, but they have these types of events multiple times a year.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A lot of people heading indoors to beat the heat. One place in particular is giving people a chance to enjoy some nice weather." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beat the heat: Ice bar gives people new way to cool off</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 03:59PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:45PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A lot of people are heading indoors to beat the heat. One place in particular is giving people a chance to enjoy some nice weather.</p><p>VIDEO: FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports with more information.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/remembering-the-granite-mountain-hotshots-6-years-later" title="Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 6 years later" data-articleId="415545706" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It has been six years since the Yarnell Hill Wildfire claimed the lives of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots. On Sunday, a memorial was held in honor of those we lost." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 6 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span>, <span class="author">Justin Lum </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:02AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:18PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — It has been six years since the Yarnell Hill Wildfire claimed the lives of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots. On Sunday, a memorial was held in honor of those we lost.</p><p>The Hotshots were battling the deadly wildfire when they were overrun by the flames.</p><p>The team deployed fire shelters, but the fire was just too intense.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/golfers-gather-for-the-topgolf-tour-regional-tournament-in-scottsdale" title="Golfers gather for the Topgolf Tour regional tournament in Scottsdale" data-articleId="415574079" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Golfers_gather_for_the_Topgolf_Tour_regi_0_7458958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Golfers_gather_for_the_Topgolf_Tour_regi_0_7458958_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Golfers_gather_for_the_Topgolf_Tour_regi_0_7458958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Golfers_gather_for_the_Topgolf_Tour_regi_0_7458958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Golfers_gather_for_the_Topgolf_Tour_regi_0_7458958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Golfers from all over the Valley gathered at Topgolf in Scottsdale for the first part of their Topgolf Tour. The winner gets a VIP trip to Las Vegas and will play there for the ultimate prize of $50,000." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Golfers gather for the Topgolf Tour regional tournament in Scottsdale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 01:18PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Golfers from all over the Valley gathered at Topgolf in Scottsdale for the first part of their Topgolf Tour. The winner gets a VIP trip to Las Vegas and will play there for the ultimate prize of $50,000.</p><p>103 degrees isn't ideally your typical golfing weather, but the 2019 Topgolf Tour isn't your average golf tournament. </p><p>"This is Topgolf's version of a professional tournament, so we have 2 person teams, they come and compete, there are three rounds and the winner wins a trip to Las Vegas and in Vegas, they play for a chance at $50,000," said Jesse Huges, a Director of Instruction at Topgolf. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/beat-the-heat-ice-bar-gives-people-new-way-to-cool-off"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_20190701004327"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beat the heat: Ice bar gives people new way to cool off</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-art-program-helps-abused-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Art program 063019_1561941105847.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley art program helps abused children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/remembering-the-granite-mountain-hotshots-6-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_20190701000745"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 6 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/golfers-gather-for-the-topgolf-tour-regional-tournament-in-scottsdale"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Topgolf%20063019_1561940058967.jpg_7459065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Topgolf 063019_1561940058967.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Golfers gather for the Topgolf Tour regional tournament in Scottsdale</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/beat-the-heat-ice-bar-gives-people-new-way-to-cool-off" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Beat_the_heat__Ice_bar_gives_people_new__0_7459108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Beat the heat: Ice bar gives people new way to cool off</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-art-program-helps-abused-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Art%20program%20063019_1561941105847.jpg_7459107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Valley art program helps abused children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/remembering-the-granite-mountain-hotshots-6-years-later" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Remembering_the_Granite_Mountain_Hotshot_0_7459102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 6 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/golfers-gather-for-the-topgolf-tour-regional-tournament-in-scottsdale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Topgolf%20063019_1561940058967.jpg_7459065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Topgolf%20063019_1561940058967.jpg_7459065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Topgolf%20063019_1561940058967.jpg_7459065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Topgolf%20063019_1561940058967.jpg_7459065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20Topgolf%20063019_1561940058967.jpg_7459065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Golfers gather for the Topgolf Tour regional tournament in Scottsdale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/child-exposed-to-e-coli-at-san-diego-county-fair-dies-3-others-sickened-officials" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/wildfires">Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/worldcup">World Cup Soccer</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox10phoenix.com/id378121873?mt=8" 