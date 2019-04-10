< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Valley-based artist brings local landscapes to life

By Brad Gass, Photojournalist

Posted Apr 10 2019 03:25PM MST

Video Posted Apr 10 2019 09:25PM MST

Updated Jun 07 2019 02:41PM MST data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Valley-based artist brings local landscapes to life&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-based-artist-brings-local-landscapes-to-life" data-title="Valley-based artist brings local landscapes to life" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-based-artist-brings-local-landscapes-to-life" addthis:title="Valley-based artist brings local landscapes to life"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-400243191.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-400243191");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_400243191_400305403_162493"></div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_400243191_400305403_162493";this.videosJson='[{"id":"400305403","video":"552910","title":"Artist%20brings%20Arizona%20landscapes%20to%20life","caption":"The%20natural%20beauty%20that%20Arizona%20has%20to%20offer%20is%20something%20people%20can%20see%20every%20day%20with%20their%20own%20eyes%2C%20and%20a%C2%A0Valley-based%20artist%20doesn%27t%20have%C2%A0to%20go%20far%20when%20looking%20for%20inspiration.%C2%A0FOX%2010%20photojournalist%C2%A0Brad%20Gass%20has%20the%20story.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F04%2F10%2FArtist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F04%2F11%2FArtist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_552910_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1649564740%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dg3oLjNZhhpa3vTct7BfQg3LHjhs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fvalley-based-artist-brings-local-landscapes-to-life"}},"createDate":"Apr 10 2019 09:25PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_400243191_400305403_162493",video:"552910",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520natural%2520beauty%2520that%2520Arizona%2520has%2520to%2520offer%2520is%2520something%2520people%2520can%2520see%2520every%2520day%2520with%2520their%2520own%2520eyes%252C%2520and%2520a%25C2%25A0Valley-based%2520artist%2520doesn%2527t%2520have%25C2%25A0to%2520go%2520far%2520when%2520looking%2520for%2520inspiration.%25C2%25A0FOX%252010%2520photojournalist%25C2%25A0Brad%2520Gass%2520has%2520the%2520story.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/04/11/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_552910_1800.mp4?Expires=1649564740&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=g3oLjNZhhpa3vTct7BfQg3LHjhs",eventLabel:"Artist%20brings%20Arizona%20landscapes%20to%20life-400305403",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fvalley-based-artist-brings-local-landscapes-to-life"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-based-artist-brings-local-landscapes-to-life">Brad Gass, Photojournalist </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 10 2019 03:25PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-400243191"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Apr 10 2019 09:25PM MST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:41PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-400243191" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-400243191-400304688"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-400243191-400304688" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Artist_brings_Arizona_landscapes_to_life_0_7093136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The natural beauty that Arizona has to offer is something people can see every day with their own eyes, but people can also see that beauty, through the eyes of a nationally-recognized artist who is based in the Valley.

FOX 10 photojournalist Brad Gass introduces Charles Pabst, a man who doesn't have to go far when looking for inspiration.

Charles Pabst
https://www.charlespabst.com/

The Signature Gallery Scottsdale
https://www.thesignaturegallery.com/scottsdale/

2019 Gold Palette ArtWalk in Scottsdale
https://scottsdalegalleries.com/ class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-fire-breaks-out-near-superior" title="Woodbury Fire breaks out near Superior" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20Woodbury%20Fire%20060919_1560110681970.jpg_7368160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20Woodbury%20Fire%20060919_1560110681970.jpg_7368160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20Woodbury%20Fire%20060919_1560110681970.jpg_7368160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20Woodbury%20Fire%20060919_1560110681970.jpg_7368160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20Woodbury%20Fire%20060919_1560110681970.jpg_7368160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of Tonto National Forest" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woodbury Fire breaks out near Superior</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:11PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:13PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SUPERIOR, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Fire officials are working to battle a wildfire that broke out in the Superstition Wilderness. The fire is at 500 acres and is not yet contained. Officials say it's human-caused.</p><p>The Woodbury Fire was brought to the attention of the Tonto National Forest on Saturday afternoon. It's located northwest of Superior, in an area near the Woodbury Trailhead. </p><p>The fire was active through the night and fire crews are continuing to build fire line and are determining what needs to be done in order to safely engage the fire in the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-june-2019" title="Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ines Acosta (left), Edwin Veliz-Flores (center) and Roberto Yescas (right)
Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:46PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:08PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>Officials say 40-year-old Robert Yescas, 40-year-old Edwin Veliz-Flores, and 34-year-old Ines Acosta have been arrested after police say they were connected to a drug bust that recovered about 14,000 fentanyl pills. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/fd-family-of-four-displaced-after-house-fire-in-phoenix" title="FD: Family of four displaced after house fire in Phoenix" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of Phoenix Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FD: Family of four displaced after house fire in Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:42AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:43PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire says a family of four is now displaced after a fire in Central Phoenix. The fire happened near 15th Ave and Buckeye.</p><p>Fire officials say when they arrived on the scene, they found a large on the rear of the house that quickly spread into the home and the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but a family of four in one unit and another couple along with their dogs are now displaced. </p><p>Crisis teams were on scene and are working with Red Cross to help all individuals find temporary housing. Officials say it's too early to know the cause of the fire, but crews say they believe it started in a utility room.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_20190608165746"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/rap-legend-bushwick-bill-still-alive-and-fighting-pancreatic-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bushwick Bill tweet_1560103853374.jpg-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rap legend Bushwick Bill still alive and fighting pancreatic cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather Team 2017_1503005031426.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/wildlife-rehabilitation-center-of-minnesota-fixes-shells-for-turtles-hit-by-cars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Shelter_repairs_turtle_shells_as_nesting_0_7367660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Shelter_repairs_turtle_shells_as_nesting_0_20190609031321-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota animal shelter fixes shells after turtles hit by car</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-june-2019" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ines&#x20;Acosta&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;Edwin&#x20;Veliz-Flores&#x20;&#x28;center&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Roberto&#x20;Yescas&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x0a;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Maricopa&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fd-family-of-four-displaced-after-house-fire-in-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/KSAZ%20House%20fire%20060919_1560107563356.jpg_7368087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Phoenix&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FD: Family of four displaced after house fire in Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/chris-pratt-katherine-schwarzenegger-marry-in-california-wedding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katherine&#x20;Schwarzenegger&#x20;and&#x20;Chris&#x20;Pratt&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;World&#x20;Premiere&#x20;of&#x20;Marvel&#x20;Studios&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Avengers&#x3a;&#x20;Endgame&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jesse&#x20;Grant&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/dogs-restricted-from-walking-on-trails-when-temps-reach-10-or-higher" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Dogs_create_uplifting_work_environment_1_7228500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Dogs_create_uplifting_work_environment_1_7228500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Dogs_create_uplifting_work_environment_1_7228500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Dogs_create_uplifting_work_environment_1_7228500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Dogs_create_uplifting_work_environment_1_7228500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dogs restricted from walking on trails when temps reach 100 or higher</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 