PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Phoenix business is shocked, after employees say they walked in to work and found the store had been burglarized.

Employees say windows at Lizzie G Formals were smashed, and a number of items stolen. The burglary incident happened, while the store was preparing for its one-year anniversary.

Helping to find that perfect dress is more than just a job for Joy Sandoval.

"I love this. I love helping ladies. I love ladies, I love teenage girls during prom. They're just so fun," said Sandoval, who co-owns Lizzie G Formals.

When customers head into Lizzie G Formals, you can expect to find dresses, jewelry, and fun, yet affordable handbags that might spice up their wardrobe. When Sandoval came in to open up shop Thursday morning, however, she was in for a shock.

"One of our big windows was broken into," said Sandoval. "A lot of glass on the floor, a couple of mannequins thrown to the side."

At some point during the overnight hours, thieves came busting in and ransacked the store. Jewelry, some designer bags, even speakers, and a computer all reported stolen.

"It is heartbreaking because we work seven days a week," said Sandoval. "We work really hard and we go out of our way to help people. We take it real personal. If somebody comes in and is looking for a certain dress, we make it our mission to help them find it and at a price they can afford."

The Sandovals started the business from the ground up in California before bringing it to Arizona last April. They say they are disappointed that something like this would happen to a hard-working family business in the community.

"Dad works a lot, my mom works a lot," said Joe Sandoval. "We're just trying to get going here in Arizona, and so, pretty disappointing but we're gonna get through it. We always do."

"We're just gonna keep going because we don't give up," said Joy.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/