href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/worldcup">World Cup Soccer</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/valley-company-working-with-law-enforcement-to-better-respond-to-mental-health-crisis-calls"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Valley company working with law enforcement to better respond to mental health crisis calls"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/valley-company-working-with-law-enforcement-to-better-respond-to-mental-health-crisis-calls">Valley company working with law enforcement to better respond to mental health crisis calls</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/valley-brain-tumor-center-finding-success-with-trial-drug"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20brain%20tumor%20060219_1559521811121.jpg_7344720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Valley brain tumor center finding success with trial drug"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/valley-brain-tumor-center-finding-success-with-trial-drug">Valley brain tumor center finding success with trial drug</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/arizona-burn-foundation-hosts-28th-camp-courage-for-child-burn-survivors"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Arizona Burn Foundation hosts 28th Camp Courage for child burn survivors"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/arizona-burn-foundation-hosts-28th-camp-courage-for-child-burn-survivors">Arizona Burn Foundation hosts 28th Camp Courage for child burn survivors</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses">Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/valley-company-working-with-law-enforcement-to-better-respond-to-mental-health-crisis-calls">Valley company working with law enforcement to better respond to mental health crisis calls</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/valley-brain-tumor-center-finding-success-with-trial-drug">Valley brain tumor center finding success with trial drug</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/arizona-burn-foundation-hosts-28th-camp-courage-for-child-burn-survivors">Arizona Burn Foundation hosts 28th Camp Courage for child burn survivors</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses">Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/farmers-are-now-able-to-legally-grow-hemp-in-arizona">Farmers are now able to legally grow hemp in Arizona</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/5-injured-in-venice-as-cruise-ship-slams-into-tourist-boat-1">5 injured in Venice as cruise ship slams into tourist boat</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a Valley company working with law enforcement to better respond to mental health crisis calls
By Anita Roman
Posted Jun 02 2019 12:18PM MST
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 05:44PM MST
Updated Jun 02 2019 05:45PM MST  By Anita Roman
Posted Jun 02 2019 12:18PM MST
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 05:44PM MST
Updated Jun 02 2019 05:45PM MST <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410405783-410450101" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410405783" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines410405783' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/state-s-school-safety-task-force-aims-to-focus-on-mental-health-improvements"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>School Safety Task Force established in AZ</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz (FOX 10)</strong> - The Scottsdale-based company, <a href="https://www.axon.com/">Axon</a>, develops technology and weapons products for civilians and law enforcement. It's teaming up with a police department more than 1,600 miles away to bring awareness to mental health. </p><p>The scenario is one that is becoming very common, police officers nationwide are responding to calls and find the subject at hand is in distress possibly diagnosed with schizophrenia or autism. </p><p>"We're calling this empathy development training because the goal of this training is really to impart a sense of what someone is experiencing during a mental health crisis," said Laura Brown. </p><p>Laure Brown is the Senior Director of Training for <a href="https://www.axon.com/">Axon</a>, a company that ships products like police body cameras worldwide. </p><p>She developed a training video, which will first be used this month by police in Chicago. </p><p>"This concept is not new this has existed in the past in terms of putting people in the shoes of somebody clinicians have used it psychologists have used it in the past but we are really putting this in a law enforcement content for officers," explained Brown. </p><p>The video is viewed by trainees through Oculus glasses. Throughout the training, there are choices, which simulate how officers are processing the sights and sounds, ultimately how they react. </p><p>"The goal of the training is to show there are some consequences even if you think you know what the right answer may be," said Brown. "If you let your partner leave in a crowded parking lot with an individual who is not calmed down yet that has the potential to escalate the situation, bystanders could come by, car could drive by, anything can happen that could further escalate the individual so these are the types of topics that we are talking through is how to keep the whole scene calm and keep people safe."</p><p>Axon announced it's empathy-based training following a survey of 500 US law enforcement professionals, which found that 80 percent of officers believe there is a need for improved agency tools and resources to effectively de-escalate dangerous situations. </p><p>The hope is this training will make a difference. </p><p>"It's not so much about the community versus the police, a lot of the officers we work with have autistic children, they have family members with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder and we're starting that conversation about mental health and destigmatizing these conditions," said class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/valley-brain-tumor-center-finding-success-with-trial-drug" title="Valley brain tumor center finding success with trial drug" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Valley_brain_tumor_center_finding_succes_0_7344802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Valley_brain_tumor_center_finding_succes_0_7344802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Valley_brain_tumor_center_finding_succes_0_7344802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Valley_brain_tumor_center_finding_succes_0_7344802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Valley_brain_tumor_center_finding_succes_0_7344802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological in Phoenix is conducting research on some of the most aggressive forms of brain tumors and having major success." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley brain tumor center finding success with trial drug</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ty Brennan </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 12:01PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 05:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological in Phoenix is conducting research on some of the most aggressive forms of brain tumors and having major success.</p><p>For Nick Stump, a brain tumor diagnosis in 2015 felt like a death sentence. </p><p>"It was one of those moments when everything just kind of goes blank -- really quiet -- it took some time to process," said Nick Stump, a patient. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-burn-foundation-hosts-28th-camp-courage-for-child-burn-survivors" title="Arizona Burn Foundation hosts 28th Camp Courage for child burn survivors" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Arizona Burn Foundation kicked off its 28th year of Camp Courage, where burn survivors head up to Prescott for a week-long adventure filled with lots of activities and bonding. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Burn Foundation hosts 28th Camp Courage for child burn survivors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 12:34PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 05:23PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Arizona Burn Foundation kicked off its 28th year of Camp Courage, where burn survivors head up to Prescott for a week-long adventure filled with lots of activities and bonding. </p><p>In almost every city or every state, you can find a summer camp with familiar elements, like arts and crafts, cabins, and smores. </p><p>But there's one camp that stands out from the rest, Camp Courage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses" title="Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="We now know the identity of a woman shot and killed in a West Phoenix parking lot. Now her family is trying to raise money for her funeral." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:14PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 05:23PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - We now know the identity of a woman shot and killed in a West Phoenix parking lot. Now her family is trying to raise money for her funeral.</p><p>Dozens of people went to car wash fundraiser to show their support for Nicole Martinez, who leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter.</p><p>According to her sister, Martinez, a 34-year-old paraplegic, taught math and science at College America, helping students earn their GED. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-company-working-with-law-enforcement-to-better-respond-to-mental-health-crisis-calls"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Axon empathy training 060219_1559522592461.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley company working with law enforcement to better respond to mental health crisis calls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-brain-tumor-center-finding-success-with-trial-drug"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20brain%20tumor%20060219_1559521811121.jpg_7344720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ brain tumor 060219_1559521811121.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley brain tumor center finding success with trial drug</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-burn-foundation-hosts-28th-camp-courage-for-child-burn-survivors"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_20190603002244"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arizona Burn Foundation hosts 28th Camp Courage for child burn survivors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_20190603001500"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/us-now-seeking-social-media-details-from-all-visa-applicants-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-brain-tumor-center-finding-success-with-trial-drug" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20brain%20tumor%20060219_1559521811121.jpg_7344720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20brain%20tumor%20060219_1559521811121.jpg_7344720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20brain%20tumor%20060219_1559521811121.jpg_7344720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20brain%20tumor%20060219_1559521811121.jpg_7344720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20brain%20tumor%20060219_1559521811121.jpg_7344720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Valley brain tumor center finding success with trial drug</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-burn-foundation-hosts-28th-camp-courage-for-child-burn-survivors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Arizona_Burn_Foundation_hosts_28th_Camp__0_7344716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona Burn Foundation hosts 28th Camp Courage for child burn survivors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-heading-to-britain-for-controversial-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;Britain&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Queen&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;II&#x20;inspect&#x20;a&#x20;Guard&#x20;of&#x20;Honour&#x2c;&#x20;formed&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Coldstream&#x20;Guards&#x20;at&#x20;Windsor&#x20;Castle&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Windsor&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump heading to Britain for controversial visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 