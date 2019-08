CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Fire crews responded Sunday to a lightning-caused fire four miles northeast of Rio Verde.

According to a press release, the Verde Fire was reported Saturday night after thunderstorms made their way through the area. The fire is currently burning on the east side of the Verde River near Black Mesa, which is two miles northeast of Fort McDowell Reservation lands and four miles east of Rio Verde.

The fire is burning in a remote brush and grass area, resulting in limited road access for crews.