Related Headlines Glendale police ID victim in deadly shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A family is mourning, as Glendale Police investigators look into a weekend shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead.

According to earlier reports, the shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m., and police arrived on the scene and discovered a grey Sedan with 29-year-old Joshua Juarez in the driver's seat.

Juarez, who had a young son, was pronounced dead at the scene.

12-year-old Angel devastated at the death of Juarez, who is his uncle. The whole family is stunned and heartbroken.

"Didn't deserve this," said Juarez's cousin, Alejandra Garcia. "He had a life, had a family, had a son, nine years old who's going to grow up without a father."

"He's not coming back to me. I don't know why they done that to him, but I hope there's justice done to put that person that done that to him. Put him away," said Juarez's mother, Della Camacho.

Juarez has a criminal record, having pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor following a 2013 armed robbery incident. He served seven months in jail, followed by probation, and has not been in trouble with the law since. Juarez's family said in their neighborhood, everyone called Juarez "Buzz". He would give free haircuts to kids, or people would pay whatever they could afford.

"He wouldn't charge," said Camacho. "If they wanted to donate, sure. It was fine with him, but he loved helping everybody out. I'm going to miss him."

The family is planning several car washes to raise money for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/

GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-jose-miguel-juarez