Valley kid heads to nation's capital for Children's Congress

Posted Jun 27 2019 11:23AM MST
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 08:01PM MST
Updated Jun 27 2019 08:02PM MST PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A Valley kid and his family are leaving town tomorrow. They're heading across the country to the nation's capital for 2019's Children's Congress.</p> <p>Grant Leonard has been living with Type one diabetes since he was just two. Grant, now five, is heading to kindergarten after the summer, and this comes as he's becoming more aware of his health condition.</p> <p>"There's been starting to be conversations about 'I wish I didn't have it, why do I have to have it? I wish it would just go away'," said Grant's mother, Faith Leonard. </p> <p>Staying positive has been a priority, so Grant is going on a trip. He and more than 160 kids across the nation will represent Type one diabetes research this summer at in Washington D.C. for the JDRF 2019 Children's Congress. </p> <p>"This is going to be a time where everybody's coming together and we can use our voice," said Faith. "His last day, he had his individual three meetings with Martha McSally, Kirsten Sinema, and Representative Andy Biggs."

Grant will also sit in on a congressional hearing, where he and other children will testify about the importance of renewing the Special Diabetes Project, and speak one-on-one with Congress about diabetes research, hoping to make strides towards capping co-pays on insulin.

"This so going to be a time where everybody's coming together and we can use our voice," said Faith. "Part of this journey has been about, instead of getting sad, we rise up and use our words."</p> <p>As Faith and her son get ready for their journey on Friday, they're overwhelmed with the love and support they've been given. </p> <p>"I know that there will continue to be hard times, and I hope that this trip, I hope this journey, I hope that the other kids that have Type one diabetes that he's going to meet, there will only be a wonderful reminder when those times get tough," said Faith.</p> <p>Grant, meanwhile, said he's excited for the opportunity to be a voice for other kids just like him, because for him, this trip means he's just one step closer to finding a cure.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var Leaders speak out following Supreme Court's decision to block census citizenship question

By Ronn Blitzer, Fox News, Adam Shaw, Fox News, Justin Lum, FOX 10

Posted Jun 27 2019 09:40PM MST
Updated Jun 27 2019 09:42PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX NEWS/FOX 10) -- Local politicians are sounding off, after the Supreme Court blocked, for now, The Trump administration's plan to include a question that inquires about citizenship status in the 2020 census.

The court had said that the administration's explanation for adding the question was insufficient and sent it back to the lower courts for further consideration. class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Leaders speak out following Supreme Court's decision to block census citizenship question</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ronn Blitzer, Fox News </span>, <span class="author">Adam Shaw, Fox News </span>, <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:40PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX NEWS/FOX 10) -- Local politicians are sounding off, after the Supreme Court blocked, for now, The Trump administration's plan to include a question that inquires about citizenship status in the 2020 census.</p><p>The court had said that the administration's explanation for adding the question was insufficient and sent it back to the lower courts for further consideration. The ruling marked a major setback for the administration. While more lower-court litigation is possible, it would be difficult for the government to get the question on the census in time for the forms to be printed by their original self-declared summer deadline.</p><p>But Trump raised the possibility of a delay until a final resolution by the courts. Glendale Police: Bank of America robbery suspect arrested

By FOX 10 Staff

Posted Jun 27 2019 08:57PM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Glendale Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with a robbery that took place at a Bank of America location on Tuesday.

In a statement, Glendale Police officials identified the suspect as 26-year-old Lazim Al-Fatlawi, who was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

According to an earlier statement by FBI officials, the suspect walked into the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. After the suspect received a known amount of money, he fled from the scene and headed east on Thunderbird Road. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Glendale Police: Bank of America robbery suspect arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:57PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Glendale Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with a robbery that took place at a Bank of America location on Tuesday.</p><p>In a statement, Glendale Police officials identified the suspect as 26-year-old Lazim Al-Fatlawi, who was arrested without incident on Wednesday.</p><p>According to an earlier statement by FBI officials, the suspect walked into the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. After the suspect received a known amount of money, he fled from the scene and headed east on Thunderbird Road. In its statement, Glendale Police officials claim after the Bank of America incident, Al-Fatlawi tried to rob a Wells Fargo branch on the 6600 block of W. STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Posted Sep 03 2015 03:56PM MST
Updated Jun 27 2019 08:45PM MST Kamala Harris (D-CA) are shown in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. 'That little girl was me': Kamala Harris calls out Joe Biden on race record during Democratic debate

Valley kid heads to nation's capital for Children's Congress

Police Athletic Club members rowed to honor fallen Sacramento police officer

Early risers may have lower risk of breast cancer, researchers find 