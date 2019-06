GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A man goes from homeless to back on his feet in less than a year with the help of Valley organizations.

The first time members of the Homeless Outreach Team met Joshua Staggs, he was panhandling in Goodyear, but now they're meeting him in Phoenix at his brand new home.

Goodyear Police officer Johnnatan Martinez says it's unbelievable to see the improvements in Joshua since meeting in September.

"I don't have any words for it, it's just super exciting how far he's come and it's overwhelming, to be honest with you, just being able to see the progress that he's made since the whole process since we met him almost 10 months ago," said Officer Martinez.

Joshua was down on his luck, struggled with addiction, and lacked stability.

That all changed after working together with a few Valley resources like the Homeless Outreach Team, Southwest Network, Agua Fria Food Bank, and Phoenix Rescue Mission.

"Just the luxuries of ac, to have a refrigerator to get a cold glass of milk out in the middle of the night and to be able to take showers is awesome, it's the best feeling in the world," said Joshua Staggs.

Officer Martinez says between the resources and Joshua's commitment to getting back on his feet, it's a recipe for success, adding that he feels blessed to be a part of the Homeless Outreach Team.

"I'll be honest with you I think it's the best unit that we have in our department just being able to go out there and offer resources," says Officer Martinez. "Obviously we have to do some of the enforcement but the outcome when we do resources is just in my opinion the best."

And for anybody out there who's going through a difficult time and life, Joshua has some advice, never give up.

"There's hope and there is life beyond what you think is the worst thing in your life and it's just a part of your journey and it does get better," said Staggs.

Joshua is still looking hard for employment. If you're interested in hiring him, contact Goodyear Police who will put you in touch.