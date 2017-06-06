< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Valley residents remember the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix
By Anita Roman
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:17AM MST
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:41AM MST data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Valley residents remember the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-residents-remember-the-hottest-day-ever-recorded-in-phoenix" data-title="Valley residents remember the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-residents-remember-the-hottest-day-ever-recorded-in-phoenix" addthis:title="Valley residents remember the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414858262.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414858262");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414858262-259176422"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414858262-259176422" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Valley residents remember the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix
By Anita Roman
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:17AM MST
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:41AM MST thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Comedian man goes on funny rant about Florida heat</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-company-takes-new-spin-on-glamping"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Arizona company takes new spin on glamping</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/wildfires-continue-to-burn-throughout-arizona-as-summer-heat-just-begins"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Wildfires_continue_to_burn_throughout_Ar_0_7398423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Wildfires continue to burn throughout Arizona</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/a-hot-summer-could-be-damaging-for-car-tires"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/2308B44A20DA4B0AA11016A2B89488B6_1560294368489_7384735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>High temperatures could do a number on tires</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/salvation-army-sets-up-heat-relief-stations-in-response-to-excessive-heat-warning"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20water%20bottles_1560254847977.jpg_7382100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Salvation Army sets up heat relief stations</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — On June 26, 1990, Phoenix broke a major record. It was 122 degrees, and believe it or not, the city did not come to a stop. </p><p>Some people say they don't remember, others say they'd rather forget, but everyone agrees 122 degrees is just too darn hot! </p><p>Valerie Perez was just a kid, but she remembers the day 29 years ago.</p><p>It was so hot that Sky Harbor decided to close the airport because they were worried that it would be difficult for planes to get enough lift to take off.</p><p>"We were going to California, and we were driving through death valley and it was even hotter there than it was here we were just stunned at the temperature," said Perez. </p><p>It was 90 degrees at 10:00 a.m. that day. </p><p>"I am like a pinky swear that I don't complain until it's 110 and humid, we've been pretty lucky, yes we have, I'm still kind of pinch-me about may and I feel like June has been exceptional too," says Perez. </p><p>The National Weather Service says there's a reason for what Arizonans call an unusually cooler summer. </p><p>"We've been stuck in this pattern where storm systems have been moving onshore in the West Coast that's really kept the heat at bay for Phoenix," said Mark, an employee with the National Weather Service.</p><p>Who knows how long it will be before the real heat hits. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/baseball-fan-arrested-for-walking-onto-chase-field-during-game-faces-trespassing-charge" title="Fan rushes field during Diamondbacks game to ask Dodgers player for a hug" data-articleId="414863279" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Baseball_fan_arrested_for_walking_onto_C_0_7446723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Baseball_fan_arrested_for_walking_onto_C_0_7446723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Baseball_fan_arrested_for_walking_onto_C_0_7446723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Baseball_fan_arrested_for_walking_onto_C_0_7446723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Baseball_fan_arrested_for_walking_onto_C_0_7446723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A baseball fan learned the hard way that fans aren't allowed on the field during a game. Two haves have run onto Chase Field in recent days." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fan rushes field during Diamondbacks game to ask Dodgers player for a hug</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:40AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:21PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A baseball fan learned the hard way that fans aren't allowed on the field during a game. Two fans have run onto Chase Field in recent days.</p><p>For three games in a row for the Dodgers and two here at Chase Field, a fan has run out onto the field. And at least two of them have been looking for hugs from Dodgers play Cody Bellinger.</p><p>On Monday night, 18-year-old Madison Aranda was apparently looking for a hug from Bellinger. The act got her arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing. She's banned from Chase Field for the foreseeable future. And Tuesday night, a 13-year-old was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/puppy-who-disappeared-after-crash-found-13-days-later-1" title="Puppy who disappeared after crash found 13 days later" data-articleId="414865220" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of Mary Crocker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Puppy who disappeared after crash found 13 days later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:53AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:02PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A recently adopted puppy that disappeared after her owner crashed in Arizona survived 13 days in the mountains and has been reunited with her owner.</p><p>The Arizona Daily Sun reports Volunteers found Bella, a 4-month-old mixed yellow lab, almost two weeks after driver Michael Crocker rolled over his SUV off the historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona.</p><p>Crocker was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix after crashing his GMC Yukon Denali on May 14 but Bella was nowhere to be found. Cocker and Bella were on a cross-country trip from Alabama to Southern California.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-fire-surpasses-100-000-acres-25-percent-contained" title="Woodbury Fire still burning, surpasses 120,000 acres" data-articleId="414387379" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woodbury_fire_continues_to_grow__evacuat_0_7442331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woodbury_fire_continues_to_grow__evacuat_0_7442331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woodbury_fire_continues_to_grow__evacuat_0_7442331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woodbury_fire_continues_to_grow__evacuat_0_7442331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woodbury_fire_continues_to_grow__evacuat_0_7442331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 10's Brian Webb reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woodbury Fire still burning, surpasses 120,000 acres</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:46AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:44AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MIAMI, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Woodbury Fire remains the biggest fire in Arizona right now. </p><p>As of Wednesday morning, the fire has grown to 123,263 acres. This fire is one of the top 5 largest wildfires in state history. Crews are working on holding the fire lines.</p><p>Officials say the fire is now 48 percent contained with 900 people working on it, but due to more favorable weather and the fire reaching a different vegetation type, minimal fire growth is expected.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/baseball-fan-arrested-for-walking-onto-chase-field-during-game-faces-trespassing-charge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Madison%20Aranda_1561576496120.jpg_7446733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Madison Aranda_1561576496120.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fan rushes field during Diamondbacks game to ask Dodgers player for a hug</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/survey-66-percent-of-american-employees-regret-their-college-degrees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/collegedegree_1561573336949_7446661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - UCLA's Class of 2014 await their college graduation. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for UCLA)" title="collegedegree_1561573336949-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Survey: 66 percent of American employees regret their college degrees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-fire-surpasses-100-000-acres-25-percent-contained"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20burning%20062419_1561383962948.jpg_7435147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Dawn Houghtaling" title="KSAZ woodbury fire burning 062419_1561383962948.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woodbury Fire still burning, surpasses 120,000 acres</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/new-report-details-2018-crash-on-loop-101-that-killed-salt-river-police-officer-clayton-townsend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/10/KSAZ%20Clayton%20Townsend%20Photo%20011019_1547158483638.jpg_6611927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: The family of late Salt River Police officer Clayton Townsend" title="KSAZ Clayton Townsend Photo 011019"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New report details crash on Loop 101 that killed Salt River Police officer Clayton Townsend</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/puppy-who-disappeared-after-crash-found-13-days-later-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20dog%20found%20after%20crash_1561575587280.jpg_7446902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Mary&#x20;Crocker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Puppy who disappeared after crash found 13 days later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-residents-remember-the-hottest-day-ever-recorded-in-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Valley residents remember the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/survey-66-percent-of-american-employees-regret-their-college-degrees" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/collegedegree_1561573336949_7446661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/collegedegree_1561573336949_7446661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/collegedegree_1561573336949_7446661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/collegedegree_1561573336949_7446661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/collegedegree_1561573336949_7446661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;UCLA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Class&#x20;of&#x20;2014&#x20;await&#x20;their&#x20;college&#x20;graduation&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Imeh&#x20;Akpanudosen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;UCLA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Survey: 66 percent of American employees regret their college degrees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/wayfair-workers-walk-out-protest-retailer-selling-furniture-to-detention-centers-that-house-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wayfair&#x20;employees&#x20;in&#x20;Boston&#x20;hold&#x20;signs&#x20;and&#x20;protest&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;online&#x20;retailer&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;sale&#x20;of&#x20;furniture&#x20;to&#x20;migrant&#x20;detention&#x20;facilities&#x20;that&#x20;house&#x20;children&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kharma&#x20;Jones&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wayfair workers walk out, protest retailer selling furniture to detention centers that house kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/john-s-crazy-socks-co-founder-becomes-1st-person-with-down-syndrome-to-win-entrepreneurs-award" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>John's Crazy Socks co-founder becomes 1st person with Down syndrome to win entrepreneurs' award</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 