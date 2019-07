PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- One restaurant chain in the Valley is helping active military members and their families.

Instead of serving up chicken fingers Tuesday, Raising Cane's restaurants in the Valley prepared a different care package for pickup.

"It's totally volunteer, all of these crew members took off this busy morning to really come out here and build some packages and help with troops," said Laz Amanatibis with Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane's has one love and that's giving back. Every year in honor of independence day, they volunteer to support our veterans, active military, and their families through local nonprofit Packages From Home.

Inside the packages are essentials like toiletries snack packs, chapstick, socks, and more. But what really warms the heart is the hand-written thank you notes.

"We love the ongoing partnership that we have, it's always good to see familiar faces come in plus they know what we like to do and how we like to do things, so they're always pros when they come and help us out," said Alli Riley with Packages From Home.

In addition to the care packages, Raising Cane's is also donating $5,000 to the nonprofit for any supplies they may need towards continuing to support our troops.

