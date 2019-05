PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Just last month, a baby died in Glendale after being left inside a hot vehicle. Now, a Valley teen has come up with a device to hopefully prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

The smart baby car seat is invented by 8th grader Kristopher Luo. The Arizona Connections Academy student said he noticed too many babies were dying in hot cars.

So, Kristopher went to work on an app. The app will alert parents, once they’re 20 yards (~18.29 meters) away from their child's car seat. The car seat and the user cell phone are connected via Bluetooth, and a sensor on the smart baby car seat also records the temperature.

Luo’s invention earned him first place at a recent STEM competition. Now, Luo's focus is on improving his program and getting a patent for his product, before providing it to consumers. This is all happening before Luo graduates from high school.

GoFundMe for Save-A-Baby smart car seat

https://www.gofundme.com/sretqz-saveababy