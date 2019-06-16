< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Valley teen created business to raise money for local animal shelter

By Anita Roman

Posted Jun 16 2019 09:05AM MST

Updated Jun 16 2019 09:21AM MST By Anita Roman

Posted Jun 16 2019 09:05AM MST

Video Posted Jun 16 2019 09:05AM MST

Updated Jun 16 2019 09:21AM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412956563-412957382" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/KSAZ%20teen%20helps%20animals%20061619_1560702004198.jpg_7403441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412956563" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> - In this week's Community Cares, a Valley teen is going above and beyond running a business, not for profit but so that she can make money for shelter pets. </p> <p>"I have two dogs one rescue and then I have bunnies and hamsters and a tortoise," said Lola Johnson.</p> <p>Lola Johnson loves animals so much that she has made it her life's work, and she's only 15. </p> <p>"I started the company in September of last year after I got my rescue dog Stella and I wanted to figure out a way to raise money for other rescues," said Lola.</p> <p>Lola designs and sells hats, shirts, even cell phone cases on <a href="https://www.foreverwoof.com/" target="_blank">www.foreverwoof.com.</a></p> <p>"All of the designs are custom to look like your dog with words that describe your dog or cat so for example here's a small shirt of a Rottweiler, they take all of the words that go into it that make up their pet," explained Lola.</p> <p>"I'm proud beyond measure because she gets great grades, she started her own business and is CEO of her own business, she creates all the products herself, she built her own website," said Lola's mom. </p> <p>A portion of the proceeds is donated to Foothills Animal Rescue. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chandler Police: Man dead following shooting at house party</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 08:47AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 08:56AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Chandler Police Department is investing a homicide that left a 26-year-old man dead. </p><p>The incident happened in the early morning hours on Sunday at a residence near Chandler Blvd. and McClintock Dr.</p><p>Police say they received multiple calls of shots fired at the residence with people running from the home. They learned there was a party when an argument broke out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-chief-responds-to-viral-video-of-officers-i-apologize-to-the-community-" title="Phoenix Police Chief responds to viral video of officers: "I apologize to the community."" data-articleId="412946191" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Phoenix_Police_Chief_says_incident_with__0_7403255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Phoenix_Police_Chief_says_incident_with__0_7403255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Phoenix_Police_Chief_says_incident_with__0_7403255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Phoenix_Police_Chief_says_incident_with__0_7403255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Phoenix_Police_Chief_says_incident_with__0_7403255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Phoenix Police Chief says incident with officers "is not representative of the Phoenix Police Department"" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix Police Chief responds to viral video of officers: "I apologize to the community."</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 06:34AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 07:25AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Phoenix Police Chief offers an apology to those involved and the community after a video of officers responding to an incident goes viral.</p><p>The controversial video shows officers with their guns drawn yelling profanities at a couple who were with their young children. </p><p>Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke with Fox 10 about her thoughts on the situation and what's next for the investigation. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/man-accused-of-molesting-8-year-old-victim-s-mother-demands-justice" title="Man accused of molesting 8-year-old; victim's mother demands justice" data-articleId="412909524" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_accused_of_molesting_8_year_old__vic_0_7402989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_accused_of_molesting_8_year_old__vic_0_7402989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_accused_of_molesting_8_year_old__vic_0_7402989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_accused_of_molesting_8_year_old__vic_0_7402989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_accused_of_molesting_8_year_old__vic_0_7402989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the first time, we're hearing from a San Tan Valley woman who says her ex-boyfriend molested her daughter. The victim is 8-years-old and the suspect is now behind bars." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of molesting 8-year-old; victim's mother demands justice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 06:26PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:13PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - For the first time, we're hearing from a San Tan Valley woman who says her ex-boyfriend molested her daughter. The victim is 8-years-old and the suspect is now behind bars.</p><p>Investigators say 28-year-old Kristopher Gregory confessed to molesting a little girl. Meanwhile, the victim's mother shares two kids with Gregory and is pregnant with his baby. She tells us she wants justice for her daughter.</p><p>"I felt like it was my fault [because] I didn't see the red flags," the victim's mother said. "It was actually our three-year anniversary on Cinco de Mayo, and she came [into] the room crying [and] woke me up. She hugged me and said, 'Mom, daddy touched my private parts.'"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 