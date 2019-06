PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- What was supposed to be a fun vacation in Europe turned into a medical nightmare for a Valley teen, but on Wednesday night, Ray Reed finally returned home.

19-year-old Reed arrived at Sky Harbor to cheers and smiles from friends and family. Reed was in Europe with friends when he got sick, and after going to a hospital in Germany, doctors found meningitis in his brain, and scheduled him for emergency brain surgery.

Reed credits his friends with saving his life.

"They looked at me, and they looked at my eye. My eye looked like a baseball, and they were like 'bro, we gotta take you to the hospital. You look bad'," Reed recounted. "They did immediate surgery, and they said if I would have waited four more hours, I would have died."

Reed will check into the barrow neurological institute to continue treatment.

GoFundMe for Reed

https://www.gofundme.com/f/1nup85nghc