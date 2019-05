PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Living her best life, we're about to introduce you to an incredible woman who isn't letting her disability get in the way of living her life to the fullest. Several years ago, she lost her left arm in a car accident but hasn't given up her favorite hobby - golfing.

Joann Lang not only golfs with her prosthetic arm, but she's winning tournaments. She just placed second at an annual tournament within the Palo Verde Women's League. And she told us she has an important message for other amputees out there.

"I'm going to get out on the golf course because I really like to play golf," Lang said. "It's my favorite thing to do."

Lang doesn't want to be known for what she's missing, but what she overcame. She may be missing an arm, but not her ability to laugh or smile - and play good golf.

"She was kind of outperforming what was available to her, so we went and talked to Ping and said, 'What can we do, how can we make this work a little better?'" said Tony Berland, certified prosthetist orthotist.

This Hanger Clinic's prosthetist created an arm specially designed for her to play her favorite sport. And the golf manufacturer, Ping, designed special golf clubs that attach directly onto her prosthetic arm.

Lang counts herself as lucky.

"Many people who are upper extremity amputees don't realize what their full potential is," Lang said. "They have no clue what they can do."

She says being able to continue to play golf has changed her life.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world," Lang said. "It's wonderful because it's something I love to do."

Not only is golfing something Lang loves to do, but it's also given her the courage to try other things. She now has several prosthetic arms for different activities and can sew as well.