LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- It was a busy and deadly Memorial Day weekend on Lake Pleasant, as search crews with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to two drowning calls.

Neither victim survived, and four days after a man fell off a jet ski, crews are still combing the lake with divers and underwater equipment to look for his body. MCSO divers have gone on several dives, on back to back days, and that is taking its toll on the divers. Searchers face human limitations and physical challenges while recovering victims at the bottom of Lake Pleasant.

According to investigators, a 22-year-old woman was operating a jet ski when it flipped over during a turn. Her father was riding with her. Officials said the family of the man that fell off the personal watercraft is from California, and they have been going to Lake Pleasant for Memorial Day weekend for the past five years, for an annual family gathering.