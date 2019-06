MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - One Valley woman received a surprising message hidden inside a box of baby wipes she purchased from a local grocery store.

Nikki Bridge, a mom of four from Mesa, says she is always telling her children to "be the one who changes the world by always spreading love and kindness."

Well, she was pleasantly surprised to be a recipient of her own advice after a trip to her local Fry's grocery store.

Bridge tells Fox 10 she purchased a box of Pampers Pure Wipes from the store that came in what she said was a completely sealed box with no obvious lacerations or tampering, only to find a sweet surprise.

Inside the box, she found a folded up dollar bill sitting on top. On the bill was a message that read "Wishing you love, prosperity, and peace," according to Bridge. She believes the box was shipped that way from the factory.

Bridge said the message made her day, and she plans on spending the dollar in hopes that it will help make someone else's day and to "continue to spread the message of kindness and love."

