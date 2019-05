PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Valley woman is not letting anything, not even her age, get the way of her mission to help others.

88-year-old Anne Lorimor is preparing herself to climb the highest mountain in Africa, and it's all for a good cause.

"I will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to set a record a world record, as the oldest person ever to do it," said Lorimor.

Lorimor is doing this to help children in her charity.

"I particularly aim at foster, orphan, and homeless children," said Lorimor. "I want to show them their options, to give them the tools to do whatever they love, and really, really give back to society."

Lorimor's excursion is expected to take off in July. By that time, she will be 89 years old.

"So, I thought if I can combine those two things, my love of hiking and my love for kids, it'll be wonderful," said Lorimor.

This isn't the first time Lorimor is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. She climbed the African mountain, back when she was 85 years old. This time, she feels she's extra prepared for the adventure.

"I'm training with a trainer, a personal trainer, and last time I did it all alone, so I know it'll be easier for me than it was last time," said Lorimor.

Overall, however, Lorimor's mission is to do it to raise money for kids.

"The more funds I have, the more kids I can help, and the more they can help others," said Lorimor.