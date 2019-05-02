TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A woman claimed she "blacked out" the moment she hit the acceleration pedal, ran her boyfriend over and doesn't remember the ordeal, despite having visible damage to her vehicle, according to police.
On April 21, police say 40-year-old Vanessa Santillan committed aggravated assault by intentionally striking and running over her boyfriend with her car near University Drive and Wilson Street. The incident was observed by two witnesses in the area.
Police say after striking the victim with her vehicle, Santillan fled the scene. The boyfriend was left laying on the roadway. He suffered numerous abrasions to the right side of his body and was bleeding from his face to his legs.