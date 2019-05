SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Dozens of cars were tagged with spray paint in a neighborhood near San Tan Heights and Mountain Vista boulevards, leaving frustrated residents to clean up the mess.

"It's all the way spread into the paint at this point," said Joel Easley.

What was supposed to be a regular Tuesday morning for Joel Easley turned into a headache after vandals struck overnight, spray painting both his and his wife's vehicles, and they weren't the only ones.

"That guy's tailgate got hit then I mean it just every house all the way down and then around," explained Easley.

The taggers left graffiti all over the neighborhood. Residents woke up to large letters and even swear words plastered on their properties. Easley says they even damaged a nearby school playground.

Now he's upset that he and his neighbors have to pay the price for someone else's sick idea of fun.

"Now I have to pay $500 on my deductible just to get my hood fixed, and we just got this car so more money out of my pocket," said Easley.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating, but there are no details on any potential suspects.