CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Several Valley veterans were honored Thursday night at an American Legion in the North Valley.

The celebration, called "The Gathering of Heroes", took place in Cave Creek. Patriot Guard riders escorted the U.S. flag and U.S. Military flags from Scottsdale to Cave Creek to honor the vets.

On Friday, the Arizona chapter of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation is scheduled to host its 14th annual golf tournament, which is dedicated to the nation's military.