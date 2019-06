PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The family of a man who was seriously hurt following a fiery plane crash in North Phoenix Tuesday has confirmed the man's identity to FOX 10.

According to the man's family, the victim's name is Mark Brandemuehl, a 50-year-old who works as a senior vice president for a company called the Nevada Nanotech System. The man was heading to Nevada before the crash.

Brandemuehl is in the Maricopa County Burn Unit with 2nd and 3rd-degree burns. He was the only person onboard the single-engine Mooney M-20, and was heading from Scottsdale to Carson City, Nevada when for some reason, he circled back toward Deer Valley Airport. He later crashed on Deer Valley Road.