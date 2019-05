Courtesy: Monique and Derrick Rodgers Courtesy: Monique and Derrick Rodgers

WARNING: Due to subject matter and potentially graphic video content, discretion is advised.

CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A Chandler family is using their experience at a local hospital to bring awareness to new mothers after video shows her baby was dropped on her head after birth.

Monique Rodgers says right after her daughter Morgan was born in February, hospital staff dropped the newborn on her head on the hospital bassinet.

The video shot by her husband, Derrick, shows three staff members cleaning the girl after she was born. One worker picked her up, with scissors attached, so another could remove the materials below her. As the worker is holding her, she slips out of his hands and lands on her head, almost falling off the table.

Morgan is a twin, and was required to stay in the NICU for twelve days because she was underweight. Rodgers says a head ultrasound was performed on the fifth day, however, she never received results from the test.

Now, Rodgers says her daughter has a grade 1 hemorrhage on the left side of her brain. She says she's unsure if it was due to her low birth weight, or being dropped on her head by hospital staff.

"It's just traumatic," said Monique. "You go through this for nine months, and for them to just drop your baby. You don't know if there's going to be long-term damage, because nobody has talked to you. Nobody has brought it to your attention."

In a statement to FOX 10, Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center explained they are working to review the incident.