PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) -- FOX 10 has obtained video from an anonymous source that shows the frightening moments of an attack against five TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday.

The video is taken from surveillance cameras positioned at a security checkpoint at Sky Harbor's Terminal 4. In the video, a man is seen barreling his way through a metal detector, and start swinging at agents. The man knocked a few of them down before staff members were able to tackle him to the ground.

According to Phoenix Police, 19-year-old Tyrese Garner of Lubbock, Texas remains jailed on suspicion of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and assault. He is being held on a $1,500 bond, and did not have an attorney as of Wednesday.

According to court records, Garner may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. TSA officials are calling the attack "unprovoked and brazen", but it is not clear what led up to the attack.

Of the five TSA agents who were hurt, four were taken to urgent care, and one was taken to the hospital. All have since been released from medical care.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.