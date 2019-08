PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Vitalant has opened four blood donation centers across the Valley to potentially help collect blood for shooting victims in El Paso, TX.

A Vitalant spokesperson said the Vitalant blood bank in El Paso has 367 units of blood. The blood donated will be used for people in Arizona or potentially in El Paso. Vitalant is on stand by to send blood to Texas.

Four Vitalant donation centers will be open Sunday and Monday in Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, and Phoenix for people in the Valley to donate blood.

Centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Open blood donation centers:

Glendale Donor Center

18583 N 59th Avenue, Suite 113

Glendale, AZ 85308

Goodyear Donor Center

14270 W Indian School Road, Suite C8

Goodyear, AZ 85395

Mesa Donor Center

1337 S Gilbert Road, Suites 101-104

Mesa, AZ 85204

Phoenix Donor Center

5757 N Black Canyon Highway

Phoenix, AZ 85015

For more information, please visit their website.