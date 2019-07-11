< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Volunteers doing landscaping work for American Legion post in Chandler By Carmen Blackwell, FOX 10
Posted Jul 11 2019 08:04PM MST
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 08:04PM MST
Updated Jul 11 2019 08:07PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417684332-417684338" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417684332" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> A group of volunteers put in some hard work Thursday to clean up an American Legion post in the Valley.</p> <p>Dozens of volunteers, through the City of Chandler's "Let's Pull Together" program, helped local residents in need. Residents like the veterans at American Legion Post 35. </p> <p>"We know that this post is really active in the community, so we wanted to give back to give back this post, specifically, and Bank of America headquarters is actually kitty-corner right here, so they're neighbors," said Alexis Apodaca with Chandler Neighborhood Resources.</p> <p>The volunteers gave Post 35 a complete exterior makeover.</p> <p>"They're removing a lot of dead trees, pulling weeds, a lot of property maintenance, making sure that this post is as beautiful for the veterans that come here as it can be," said Apodaca.</p> <p>"What we do for our community, state and nation, actually giving our lives when we fought for this country, but to receive something from our community, it feels even better because we see our performance that we've given to them and they're giving back to us, and we feel grateful," said Domingo Bonilla. </p> <p>For the volunteers, they were honored to at least be able to lend a helping hand.</p> <p>"To do this kind of work, you have to recognize the importance of it," said Apodaca. More Arizona News Stories

Miraculous reunion: Lost dog found at Mogollon Rim months after disappearance
By Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10
Posted Jul 11 2019 10:10PM MST

Authorities investigating reports of child abuse at child care center in Prescott Valley
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 06:51PM MST
Updated Jul 11 2019 09:36PM MST

DPS: Trooper facing numerous forgery, fraud and theft charges
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 05:45PM MST src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dog_found_at_Mogollon_Rim_months_after_3_0_7517242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dog_found_at_Mogollon_Rim_months_after_3_0_7517242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dog_found_at_Mogollon_Rim_months_after_3_0_7517242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dog_found_at_Mogollon_Rim_months_after_3_0_7517242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Dog_found_at_Mogollon_Rim_months_after_3_0_7517242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A dog missing for nearly three months has been found alive down the Mogollon Rim. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Miraculous reunion: Lost dog found at Mogollon Rim months after disappearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:10PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A dog missing for nearly three months has been found alive down the Mogollon Rim.</p><p>The 13-year-old rat-terrier mix, named sushi, was spotted by a couple of hikers the morning of 4th of July. Michael Hernandez, who lives in Phoenix, said his dog was staying with his brother in Strawberry as he is in the middle of a move. Sushi ended up escaping from the home, and was eventually located 8 miles away.</p><p>Sushi escaped on April 12.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/authorities-investigating-at-least-5-reports-of-child-abuse-at-child-care-center-in-prescott-valley" title="Authorities investigating reports of child abuse at child care center in Prescott Valley" data-articleId="417666705" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_accused_of_abusing_child_at_Prescott_0_7517194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_accused_of_abusing_child_at_Prescott_0_7517194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_accused_of_abusing_child_at_Prescott_0_7517194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_accused_of_abusing_child_at_Prescott_0_7517194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_accused_of_abusing_child_at_Prescott_0_7517194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities in Prescott Valley are investigating reports of child abuse at a child care center." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Authorities investigating reports of child abuse at child care center in Prescott Valley</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:51PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:36PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Authorities in Prescott Valley are investigating reports of child abuse at a child care center.</p><p>"Currently we're investigating five separate alleged child abuses that allegedly occurred at the Gummy Bear Learning Center," said Sgt. Jason Kaufman with Prescott Valley Police.</p><p>The Gummy Bear Early Learning Center is located near Manley Drive and Robert Road, and officials have arrested a worker there named Chandler Blankenship. Authorities are also looking into whether there may be additional suspects and other possible victims.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/dps-trooper-facing-numerous-forgery-fraud-and-theft-charges" title="DPS: Trooper facing numerous forgery, fraud and theft charges" data-articleId="417653667" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20Pedro%20Javier%20Aguila%20Muniz%20072119_1562892236876.jpg_7516466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DPS: Trooper facing numerous forgery, fraud and theft charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:45PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that one of its troopers is facing multiple felony charges in connection with accusations of forgery, fraud and theft.</p><p>According to a statement, 27-year-old Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz was arrested at the department headquarters on Wednesday. A criminal investigation into Aguila began in May, after it was discovered that Aguila allegedly had a willful pattern to defraud off-duty law enforcement employment vendors.</p><p>DPS officials claim there were discrepancies with Aguila's recordkeeping in relation to his on-duty timesheets, and patrol car mileage usage revealed he used his assigned patrol car for personal use and to hide unauthorized fuel purchases with a state fuel credit card. Detectives also have evidence of Aguila using a state-issued credit card to buy and dispense fuel 21 times into four personal cars between January and July of 2019.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/volunteers-doing-landscaping-work-for-american-legion-post-in-chandler"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_7516659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Volunteers_help_American_Legion_post_in__0_20190712030437"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volunteers doing landscaping work for American Legion post in Chandler</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/authorities-investigating-at-least-5-reports-of-child-abuse-at-child-care-center-in-prescott-valley"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_accused_of_abusing_child_at_Prescott_0_7517194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_accused_of_abusing_child_at_Prescott_0_20190712041914"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Authorities investigating reports of child abuse at child care center in Prescott Valley</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hold-your-noses-big-rig-spills-foul-smelling-pig-guts-all-over-interstate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/pig%20intestines%20THUMB_1562888822943.jpg_7516268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A tractor-trailer spilled pig guts all over a downtown interstate in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Kansas City Police Department)" title="pig intestines THUMB_1562888822943.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Hold your noses': Big rig spills foul-smelling pig guts all over interstate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chernobyl-nuclear-disaster-site-will-become-official-tourist-attraction-ukranian-president-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Chernobyl%20tourism_GETTY_1562892607056.jpg_7516468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Visitors wait in line at a souvenir shop after a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. Authorities are reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the area.  