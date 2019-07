PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The excessive heat has returned to Arizona and it won't be going away for a few days.

According to a tweet made by officials with National Weather Service's Phoenix office on Thursday, temperatures reached 114°F at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. On Thursday morning, the low temperature at Sky Harbor was 90°F.

It's tough enough for people who live here, but thousands of teens are in town, getting their own first-hand experience.

The teens are attending the National Church of the Nazarene's Convention. While they're here, the teens wanted to help the city as a way to give back.

18-year-old Madison Ryan, who is from Cincinnati, Ohio, is hitting the streets of Downtown Phoenix to pass out some life-saving information.

"This talks about the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion so you can stay safe in the summer," said Ryan.

Commuters, workers and residents who can't stay inside during these scorching temperatures are welcoming the information about where to go to stay cool.

"That is great. It is great," said one person. "I mean, the sun is beating, you know."

Ryan is one of almost 9,000 kids from all over the country who were in town for the National Church of the Nazarene Youth Conference.



"It feels really good, and I am glad I can do this for God, which sounds cheesy but I am happy I am able to be out here helping people," said Ryan.

"They are saying thank you and smiling, which is cool," said Claire Vogelman.

City officials are thankful for the help, as they promote their heat-related campaign to help residents survive.

"This will definitely save lives," said Ted Hentschke with the City of Phoenix Heat Relief Network. "As you saw, we got 2,300 people suffering from heat-related illness. It is too hot. It is crazy."

Ryan, meanwhile, said if she saves one person from a heat-related illness, her mission will be accomplished.

"I think it is really important that people are staying safe because it is extremely hot," said Ryan.