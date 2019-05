Memorial Day is less than a week away and the University of Phoenix is paying tribute to our fallen military heroes by planting American flags. Memorial Day is less than a week away and the University of Phoenix is paying tribute to our fallen military heroes by planting American flags.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Memorial Day is less than a week away and the University of Phoenix is paying tribute to our fallen military heroes by planting American flags.

The University of Phoenix is honoring our fallen heroes with this year’s 15,000 flag salute. The flags spell out “Their Legacy Lives On.” Friday, each flag will be delivered to military grave sites across AZ. (32nd St. & University south of I-10 in Phoenix) @UOPX #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c0BxvL9ul7 — Tom Fergus (@TomFergusFox10) May 21, 2019

SkyFOX was over the University of Phoenix campus Tuesday, where volunteers used 15,000 American flags to spell out "Their legacy lives on."

The flags will be on display until Friday and will be distributed to local veteran cemeteries after being taken down.