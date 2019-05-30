< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> Waymo bringing self-driving trucks to Phoenix area freeways trucks to Phoenix area freeways" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/waymo-to-bring-selfdriving-trucks-to-phoenix-area-freeways_" addthis:title="Waymo bringing self-driving trucks to Phoenix area freeways"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409795246.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409795246");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409795246_409835075_154231"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="409835075" data-video-posted-date="May 30 2019 09:18AM MST"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Waymo_bringing_self_driving_trucks_to_Ph_0_7330616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Waymo bringing self-driving trucks to Phoenix area freeways</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="409807875" data-video-posted-date="May 30 2019 07:10AM MST"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Waymo_bringing_self_driving_trucks_to_Ph_0_7329912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Waymo bringing self-driving trucks to Phoenix area freeways</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409795246_409835075_154231";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409835075","video":"569469","title":"Waymo%20bringing%20self-driving%20trucks%20to%20Phoenix%20area%20freeways","caption":"PHOENIX%20%28AP%29%20-%20Google%27s%20self-driving%20vehicle%20division%20says%20it%27s%20bringing%20autonomous%20trucks%20to%20the%20Phoenix%20area.%0A%0AWaymo%20announced%20Wednesday%20that%20its%20fully%20self-driving%20tractor-trailers%20will%20start%20driving%20on%20freeways%20this%20week%20and%20will%20expand%20to%20more","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FWaymo_bringing_self_driving_trucks_to_Ph_0_7330616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FWaymo_bringing_self_driving_trucks_to_Phoenix_ar_569469_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653841099%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DqEGBVE6igVpwuK17ZygQ-wRwX_M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fwaymo-to-bring-selfdriving-trucks-to-phoenix-area-freeways_"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 09:18AM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]},{"id":"409807875","video":"569417","title":"Waymo%20bringing%20self-driving%20trucks%20to%20Phoenix%20area%20freeways","caption":"PHOENIX%20%28AP%29%20-%20Google%27s%20self-driving%20vehicle%20division%20says%20it%27s%20bringing%20autonomous%20trucks%20to%20the%20Phoenix%20area.%0A%0AWaymo%20announced%20Wednesday%20that%20its%20fully%20self-driving%20tractor-trailers%20will%20start%20driving%20on%20freeways%20this%20week%20and%20will%20expand%20to%20more","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FWaymo_bringing_self_driving_trucks_to_Ph_0_7329912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FWaymo_bringing_self_driving_trucks_to_Phoenix_ar_569417_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653833445%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVQ-Fevt4I22m3I-WkXIxe_tlzUI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fwaymo-to-bring-selfdriving-trucks-to-phoenix-area-freeways_"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 07:10AM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409795246_409835075_154231",video:"569469",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Waymo_bringing_self_driving_trucks_to_Ph_0_7330616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"PHOENIX%2520%2528AP%2529%2520-%2520Google%2527s%2520self-driving%2520vehicle%2520division%2520says%2520it%2527s%2520bringing%2520autonomous%2520trucks%2520to%2520the%2520Phoenix%2520area.%250A%250AWaymo%2520announced%2520Wednesday%2520that%2520its%2520fully%2520self-driving%2520tractor-trailers%2520will%2520start%2520driving%2520on%2520freeways%2520this%2520week%2520and%2520will%2520expand%2520to%2520more",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Waymo_bringing_self_driving_trucks_to_Phoenix_ar_569469_1800.mp4?Expires=1653841099&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=qEGBVE6igVpwuK17ZygQ-wRwX_M",eventLabel:"Waymo%20bringing%20self-driving%20trucks%20to%20Phoenix%20area%20freeways-409835075",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fwaymo-to-bring-selfdriving-trucks-to-phoenix-area-freeways_"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Associated Press
Posted May 30 2019 06:30AM MST
Video Posted May 30 2019 09:18AM MST
Updated May 30 2019 09:20AM MST <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Google&#39;s self-driving vehicle division says it&#39;s bringing autonomous trucks to the Phoenix area. (Image via Waymo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Google's self-driving vehicle division says it's bringing autonomous trucks to the Phoenix area. (Image via Waymo)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409795246-409795855" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/waymo%20self%20driving%20trucks%20phoenix_1559223317204.jpg_7329133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Google&#39;s self-driving vehicle division says it&#39;s bringing autonomous trucks to the Phoenix area. (Image via Waymo)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Google's self-driving vehicle division says it's bringing autonomous trucks to the Phoenix area. <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP)</strong> - Google's self-driving vehicle division says it's bringing autonomous trucks to the Phoenix area.</p><p>Waymo <a href="https://twitter.com/Waymo/status/1133812236584013824"><strong>announced Wednesday</strong></a> that its fully self-driving tractor-trailers will start driving on freeways this week and will expand to more routes over time.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Our fully self-driving trucks are returning to Arizona to continue testing on Phoenix area freeways. Let us know what you think if you see them on the road! <a href="https://t.co/xkGJ3Cpo3C">pic.twitter.com/xkGJ3Cpo3C</a></p>— Waymo (@Waymo) <a href="https://twitter.com/Waymo/status/1133812236584013824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Waymo's self-driving passenger vehicles are ubiquitous in the eastern Phoenix and its suburbs, where the company conducts extensive testing and runs a taxi service.</p><p>The company says the big trucks use the same sensors as passenger vehicles but they're configured differently. The testing will start with two drivers in each rig.</p><p>Companies including Uber and TuSimple have driven self-driving trucks on Arizona roads. Waymo says it tested trucks in Arizona in 2017.</p><p>Waymo and Google are both subsidiaries of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View, California.</p> People can fish Arizona public waters for free with no fishing license required. The event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 1-9." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fish for free in Arizona on June 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 12:16PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:20AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Arizona's free fishing day is Saturday, June 1. </p><p>People can fish Arizona public waters for free with no fishing license required. The event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 1-9. </p><p>Other fishing regulations are still in full effect such as bag limits and must be observed on free fishing days, according to Arizona Game and Fish . Kids under the age of 10 can fish free all year. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" title="Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say Felipe Casanova was arrested after he&nbsp;disciplined his daughter by putting her hand over a hot stove top. Read more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:22AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:55AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>Police say Felipe Casanova was arrested after he disciplined his daughter by putting her hand over a hot stove top. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/auto-body-shop-goes-up-in-flames-in-phoenix" title="Auto body shop goes up in flames in Phoenix" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Auto_body_shop_goes_up_in_flames_in_Phoe_0_7328795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Auto_body_shop_goes_up_in_flames_in_Phoe_0_7328795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Auto_body_shop_goes_up_in_flames_in_Phoe_0_7328795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Auto_body_shop_goes_up_in_flames_in_Phoe_0_7328795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Auto_body_shop_goes_up_in_flames_in_Phoe_0_7328795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a first-alarm fire at an auto body shop near 25th Avenue and McDowell Road just" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Auto body shop goes up in flames in Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brent Corrado, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:32AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:49AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Firefighters say an auto body shop went up in flames early Thursday morning in Phoenix.</p><p>According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a first-alarm fire at an auto body shop near 25th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 5 a.m.</p><p>When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke and fire and used a defensive strategy to fight the fire.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fish-for-free-in-arizona-on-saturday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20arizona%20lake_1559158235814.jpg_7324574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ arizona lake_1559158235814.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fish for free in Arizona on June 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/-he-is-super-ready-for-first-grade-6-year-old-excitedly-celebrates-graduating-kindergarten"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Josh Stephan" title="HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'He is super ready for first grade': Overjoyed 6-year-old celebrates graduating kindergarten</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/disney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Bob Iger speaks onstage during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview at the Disneyland Resort on May 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)" title="1152545512_1559227858482-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/now-that-the-warriors-are-playing-the-raptors-how-do-you-really-pronounce-toronto-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/warriors%20v%20raptors%20-%20getty_1559227477112.JPG_7329936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors slips while being guarded by Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on December 12, 2018 in Oakland, California. The two teams play each other May 31, 2019 in Toronto. Photo: Getty" title="warriors v raptors - getty_1559227477112.JPG-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Now that the Warriors are playing the Raptors, how do you really pronounce Toronto?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/-he-is-super-ready-for-first-grade-6-year-old-excitedly-celebrates-graduating-kindergarten" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Josh&#x20;Stephan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'He is super ready for first grade': Overjoyed 6-year-old celebrates graduating kindergarten</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/longtime-mississippi-republican-sen-thad-cochran-dead-at-81" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Thad&#x20;Cochran&#x20;&#x28;R-MS&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Making&#x20;AIDS&#x20;History&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;Roadmap&#x20;for&#x20;Ending&#x20;the&#x20;Epidemic&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Hart&#x20;Senate&#x20;Building&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paul&#x20;Morigi&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Longtime Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran dead at 81</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/amc-theatres-hosting-8-hour-toy-story-marathon-june-20" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/11/12/PIXAR_TRAILER_11122018_1542042130399_6390172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/11/12/PIXAR_TRAILER_11122018_1542042130399_6390172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/11/12/PIXAR_TRAILER_11122018_1542042130399_6390172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/11/12/PIXAR_TRAILER_11122018_1542042130399_6390172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/11/12/PIXAR_TRAILER_11122018_1542042130399_6390172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AMC Theatres hosting 8-hour 'Toy Story' marathon June 20</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720_1559228104310.jpg_7329348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;Felipe&#x20;Casanova&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;disciplined&#x20;his&#x20;daughter&#x20;by&#x20;putting&#x20;her&#x20;hand&#x20;over&#x20;a&#x20;hot&#x20;stove&#x20;top&#x2e;&#x20;Read&#x20;more&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/disney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ANAHEIM&#x2c;&#x20;CALIFORNIA&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;29&#x3a;&#x20;Bob&#x20;Iger&#x20;speaks&#x20;onstage&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Star&#x20;Wars&#x3a;&#x20;Galaxy&#x27;s&#x20;Edge&#x20;Media&#x20;Preview&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Disneyland&#x20;Resort&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Anaheim&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Amy&#x20;Sussman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div 