PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after stealing a car, which may have resulted in gunfire along the Loop 202 freeway during the Tuesday morning commute.

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department, the suspect was on foot on the Loop 202 freeway near State Route 51 at 8:15 a.m. when he began pounding on the hood of a car.

The suspect then got into a fight with the driver and when a second vehicle stopped, the suspect then got into a fight with that driver and stole the vehicle.

Police say the second victim may have fired gunshots at his own vehicle as the suspect drove away, but no one was injured.

Police then located the suspect in Chandler where he was taken into custody.

The westbound Loop 202 at 32nd Street was closed for the investigation, but it has seen been reopened.

OPEN: L-202 westbound is now open at 32nd St. #PHXtraffic https://t.co/yTJV75kRRz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2019

