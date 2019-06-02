This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.
Posted Jun 02 2019 04:46PM MST
Updated Jun 05 2019 10:30AM MST
Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.
This month's cases:
According to passengers, the owner of Double Nickel Charters, Captain Mark Bailey, drank alcohol, did drugs, made threats, and even fired shots during their 12 hours on the water. Read more .
Posted Mar 29 2012 05:19PM MST
Updated Jun 05 2019 09:47AM MST
JUNE 5
JUNE 4
JUNE 3
Posted Jun 05 2019 08:27AM MST
Updated Jun 05 2019 08:33AM MST
MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Authorities say a man wearing a jetpack crash-landed near the Salt River.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a man wearing a "jetpack-type device" crashed near the Salt River Recreation area Wednesday morning.
MCSO says the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.