PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A whistleblower is talking about the problems inside the Lewis State Prison in Buckeye, and why she decided to come forward.

After releasing videos to the media showing security breaches, the sergeant, identified as Gaby Contreras, said the Department of Corrections has retaliated against her.

"He's been aware for years I think," said Contreras.

Contreras, who works inside the prison, said her superiors have known for a long time that the locks were broken.

"Last year around November is when I actually started really having to talk privately with my supervisors," said

Contreras is speaking out, after months of frustration with her and her colleagues led her to download the violent surveillance videos. She said her actions ended up landing her a suspension for five days in March.

"My deputy warden tried to intimidate me and make it seem like I was a criminal, that they could press charges on me for getting this evidence out there," said Contreras.

"This department, this director owes her an apology," said Carlos Garcia with the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association.

Contreras is telling her story to the Governor's Office, who has appointed two former Arizona Supreme Court justices to look into the problems, but it's an office that Contreras' supporters said is being silent.

"No one is coming up to us and saying this is where we are at with this," said Garcia. "We have a sense of urgency like you do, I don't want my staff getting beat down and inmates dying."

"We haven't been contacted for any information that we might be able to provide. We obviously hear from hundreds of inmates on security issues," said Donna Hamm with Middle Ground Prison Reform.