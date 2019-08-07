MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "If you have too much food in your garden, donate it to us, we'll make sure the people who are hungry get it," Dennis McClung said.

It's a simple concept -- people with food to spare give it to people who are in need of food -- but what sells Garden Pool's Community Fridge apart from your average food pantry is the system.

"Let's say a farmer at the farmer's market is done for the day and they have produce that they won't be able to use," McClung said. "Bring it on down here, we're really close to you and we'll make sure it goes to the hungry."