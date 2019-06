PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Wildfires are continuing to burn throughout Arizona. And with the summer heat just beginning, it seems like it's a problem that could only get bigger. Crews are battling fires big and small across the state.

We even had a small brush fire break out overnight. It was spotted near 77th Ave. and Baseline Road around 12:30 a.m. Crews from Phoenix and Tolleson used a combination of fire engines, brush trucks, and tanker trucks to quickly contain the blaze. Only about an acre was burned.

There are currently a dozen wildfires burning in Arizona. Most notably - the Woodbury Fire northwest of Superior which has grown to more than 10,000 acres. There are now about 450 firefighters working to contain the flames. Air quality in the area has been a big issue and crews are telling hikers to avoid the area.

There's also the Mountain Fire just north of Cave Creek. It was sparked a week ago and now remains at more than 7,400 acres. It's 55 percent contained.

Also, pictures from ADOT show how smoke from the Coldwater Fire is impacting visibility on State Route 87. Drivers are being warned about the limited visibility and that the highway is closed at Forest Road. The Coldwater Fire was sparked by lightning back on May 30. Its grown to more than 16,700 acres and is only 30 percent contained.

And monsoon season begins Saturday, which could mean there is potential for more lightning strikes to cause fires when the summer storms begin to roll through Arizona.