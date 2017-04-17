< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Winslow Police: Man accused of attempted murder and kidnapping released by accident and re-arrested data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/winslow-police-man-accused-of-attempted-murder-and-kidnapping-released-by-accident-and-re-arrested" data-title="Winslow Police: Man accused of attempted murder and kidnapping released by accident and re-arrested" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/winslow-police-man-accused-of-attempted-murder-and-kidnapping-released-by-accident-and-re-arrested" addthis:title="Winslow Police: Man accused of attempted murder and kidnapping released by accident and re-arrested"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413234113.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413234113");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413234113-249075209"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413234113-249075209" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 17 2019 07:17PM MST (FOX 10) --</strong> Officials with Winslow Police Department said Monday afternoon that a man accused of attempted murder and kidnapping was re-arrested over the weekend, after he was released from Maricopa County Jail due to a clerical error earlier in June.</p> <p>According to a statement, 26-year-old Adrian Milligan forced a woman into a car being driven by a 29-year-old man at gunpoint, after entering a home in Winslow on May 17. Milligan was arrested in Yuma by Yuma Police officers on May 24, and then extradited to the Maricopa County Jail on a valid warrant in Maricopa County. 