Sgt. Foster's three sons even surprised him during his last call, speaking to him over the radio to thank him for his service.
Thank you for your service, Sgt. Foster and happy retirement!
Posted Jun 03 2019 07:17AM MST
Updated Jun 03 2019 07:20AM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot.
According to Phoenix police, the woman was shot by a suspect who was sitting in the backseat of a silver Jeep Liberty while they were at a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Osborn.
Police say the woman was holding a child when she was shot, but the child was not hurt.
Posted Mar 29 2012 05:19PM MST
Updated Jun 03 2019 07:06AM MST
JUNE 3
JUNE 2
JUNE 1
Posted Jun 02 2019 04:46PM MST
Updated Jun 03 2019 05:21AM MST
Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.
This month's cases:
Nicholas Jones, 19, was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and then calling 911 to brag about not being caught yet. He was found with drugs in his vehicle and continued to brag about the incident. Read more .