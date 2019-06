WINSLOW, Ariz. (FOX 10) - With his wife sitting beside him in his patrol car, Winslow Police Sgt. Afton Foster signed off for the last time after serving the community for the past 26 years.

In a video posted to the Winslow Police Department's Facebook page, Sgt. Foster, accompanied by his wife Lisa, signed off duty for the final time during his last shift.

Sgt. Foster's three sons even surprised him during his last call, speaking to him over the radio to thank him for his service.

Thank you for your service, Sgt. Foster and happy retirement!