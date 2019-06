PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- State by state, it's one woman's mission to empower the Latino community, and by doing so, she started a campaign called Project Run 50.

The goal is to motivate communities across the country to lace up and get active. Maria Solis Belizaire started a movement called "Latinos Run" in New York City in 2016. Now, though, her campaign she is spreading the word across the country, and on Thursday, Belizaire made a stop in Phoenix for the first time.

"Inspire them to get active, focus on our health and focus on our community," said Belizaire.

Belizaire started "Latino's Run" to bring awareness to some of the bigger health issues in Latino communities.

"Our statistics are high. Over 60% are overweight or obese, so we need to do something. Even though I'm a small hand in that little bucket, at least I can do something to pitch in to help change the statistics and change the community," said Belizaire.

Belizaire started her campaign called "Project Run 50" in 2018. Her goal is to run in each state by the end of the year.

"I just wanted to create that story, and also utilize those pieces and create a documentary and show people what's really going on around this country, and to show them that we have communities everywhere that are running," said Belizaire.

Through "Latinos Run' people like Zoilabella Carlo are inspired.

"About six years ago, I had an unfortunate back issue and I started walking and walking by myself," said Carlo. "It's just helped me build confidence in myself that I can do this and I know I'm healthy, I'm strong. I feel good about myself."

"Using our running to help build our community is very important to me," said Belizaire.

