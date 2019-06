Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot. Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot.

According to Phoenix police, the woman was shot by a suspect who was sitting in the backseat of a silver Jeep Liberty while they were at a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Osborn.

Police say the woman was holding a child when she was shot, but the child was not hurt.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.