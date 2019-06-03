< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410515200" data-article-version="1.0">Woman shot while holding child in Phoenix</h1> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman shot while holding child in Phoenix&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/woman-shot-while-holding-child-in-phoenix" data-title="Woman shot while holding child in Phoenix" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/woman-shot-while-holding-child-in-phoenix" addthis:title="Woman shot while holding child in Phoenix"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410515200.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410515200");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410515200_410515746_117311"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410515200_410515746_117311";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410515746","video":"570542","title":"Woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%20in%20Phoenix","caption":"PHOENIX%20%28FOX%2010%29%20-%20Police%20say%20a%20woman%20was%20taken%20to%20the%20hospital%20after%20she%20was%20shot%20while%20holding%20her%20child%20in%20a%20Phoenix%20parking%20lot.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FWoman_shot_while_holding_child_in_Phoeni_0_7345767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FWoman_shot_while_holding_child_in_Phoenix_570542_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654179592%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DWyq4d2V_dycMzMbugHEWCHCMgwg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fwoman-shot-while-holding-child-in-phoenix"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 07:19AM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410515200_410515746_117311",video:"570542",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_shot_while_holding_child_in_Phoeni_0_7345767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"PHOENIX%2520%2528FOX%252010%2529%2520-%2520Police%2520say%2520a%2520woman%2520was%2520taken%2520to%2520the%2520hospital%2520after%2520she%2520was%2520shot%2520while%2520holding%2520her%2520child%2520in%2520a%2520Phoenix%2520parking%2520lot.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/03/Woman_shot_while_holding_child_in_Phoenix_570542_1800.mp4?Expires=1654179592&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Wyq4d2V_dycMzMbugHEWCHCMgwg",eventLabel:"Woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%20in%20Phoenix-410515746",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fwoman-shot-while-holding-child-in-phoenix"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:webteam@fox10phoenix.com?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/woman-shot-while-holding-child-in-phoenix">FOX 10 Staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:17AM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410515200"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:19AM MST<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:20AM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410515200-410516042" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20woman%20shot%20while%20holding%20child%206319_1559571563561.jpg_7345373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410515200" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> - Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while holding her child in a Phoenix parking lot.</p><p>According to Phoenix police, the woman was shot by a suspect who was sitting in the backseat of a silver Jeep Liberty while they were at a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Osborn.</p><p>Police say the woman was holding a child when she was shot, but the child was not hurt.</p><p>If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/winslow-police-sergeant-ends-26-years-of-service-with-emotional-final-call" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20winslow%20sergeant%20final%20call%206319_1559568387913.jpg_7345711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20winslow%20sergeant%20final%20call%206319_1559568387913.jpg_7345711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20winslow%20sergeant%20final%20call%206319_1559568387913.jpg_7345711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20winslow%20sergeant%20final%20call%206319_1559568387913.jpg_7345711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/KSAZ%20winslow%20sergeant%20final%20call%206319_1559568387913.jpg_7345711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With&#x20;his&#x20;wife&#x20;sitting&#x20;beside&#x20;him&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;patrol&#x20;car&#x2c;&#x20;Winslow&#x20;Police&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;Afton&#x20;Foster&#x20;signed&#x20;off&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;last&#x20;time&#x20;after&#x20;serving&#x20;the&#x20;community&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;past&#x20;26&#x20;years&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Winslow&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Winslow police sergeant ends 26 years of service with emotional final call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/warriors-beat-raptors-109-104-to-even-nba-finals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kyle&#x20;Terada&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/johnsonville-recalls-almost-100-000-pounds-of-jalapeno-cheddar-smoked-sausages" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Almost&#x20;95&#x2c;000&#x20;pounds&#x20;of&#x20;Johnsonville&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;ready-to-eat&#x20;jalape&#x26;ntilde&#x3b;o&#x20;cheddar&#x20;smoked&#x20;sausages&#x20;were&#x20;recalled&#x20;due&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;potential&#x20;presence&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;extraneous&#x20;material&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;USDA&#x29;&#x20;officials&#x20;announced&#x20;Friday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;United&#x20;States&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Agriculture&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Johnsonville recalls almost 100,000 pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/sephora-to-close-stores-for-inclusion-workshops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/02/Woman_sues_Sephora__claims_lipstick_samp_0_4460501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/02/Woman_sues_Sephora__claims_lipstick_samp_0_4460501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/02/Woman_sues_Sephora__claims_lipstick_samp_0_4460501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/02/Woman_sues_Sephora__claims_lipstick_samp_0_4460501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/02/Woman_sues_Sephora__claims_lipstick_samp_0_4460501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops</h3> </a> </li> 