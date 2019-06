SUPERIOR, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Fire officials are working to battle a wildfire that broke out in the Superstition Wilderness. The fire is at 500 acres and is not yet contained. Officials say it's human-caused.

The Woodbury Fire was brought to the attention of the Tonto National Forest on Saturday afternoon. It's located northwest of Superior, in an area near the Woodbury Trailhead.

The fire was active through the night and fire crews are continuing to build fire line and are determining what needs to be done in order to safely engage the fire in the area.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the Woodbury and Roger's Trough trailheads in order to allow fire crews to work in the area.